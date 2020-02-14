The first ever Sports Administrators Course (SAC) organized jointly by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Buganda Kingdom concluded successfully at the Court Ya Kiseekwa found at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Thursday, 13th February 2020.

The Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure in the Buganda Kingdom Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu urged the 66 participants of the course to put into practice what they had studied over the three days.

“I congratulate you upon having successfully completed the Sports Administrators Course. Be good ambassadors. Put the acquired knowledge into perfect use. Do not fight existing structures within sports administrations of federations” Owek. Kiberu stated during the closing remarks.

The course lured administrators from the 52 Buganda Kingdom clans, Masaza teams, sports offices within the Kingdom and other football clubs.

The course instructors included among others newly appointed National Council of Sports board chairman Dr. Donald Rukare, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) President Williiam Blick, Eddie Butindo, Annet Nakamya, Elijah Njawuzi and George “Wague” Wagoogo.

The different topics lectured included

Top performers:

Simon Peter Kaddu Mukasa (President Busiro Royals Sports Club), David Davis Katabira (FUFA Referees assessor and Mmamba Kakobooza clan manager), Robert Charles Kasozi (Ngabi Nsamba clan secretary), Apollo Kalanzi (Excellent Sports), Ian Moses Gaale (Golden Impact Sporting Club) and Mutesa Royal University’s Brenda Nabukalu were the outstanding performers.

All participants (66):

Simon KadduMukasa (President Busiro Royals Sports Club), Fred Mpanga (Kyaggwe Ssaza Sports Development Officer), Ian Moses Gaale (Golden Impact Sporting Club), David Davis Katabira (Mmamba Kakooboza Clan, Uganda Football Referee Assessor), Charles Masiko (Ngeye Clan manager), David Kalibbala (Vice secretary Bika Football Committee), Ahmed Saad (Administrator Edgars Youth Programme), Tonny Ssebaggala (Buganda Royal Institute Beach soccer club), Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta (Kiringente Sports Club), Catherine Nakigudde (Manager Nkima Clan), Charles Robert Kasozi (Ngabi Nsamba Secretary), Ivan Luwaukya (Namulondo Investments Limited), Betty Liz Nalugo (Ministry of Youth, Sports and Recreation, Buganda), Sylvia Nabyonga (Youth Group), Mumbejja Nakabiri (Buganda Youth/Local Government), Thomas S. Magambo (Majestic Brands Limited), Andrew Kaggwa (Firm Foundation School), Ibrahim Walusimbi (Ffumbe Clan), Tadeo Nyanzi (Rines SS), Robert Ssejjiriinya (Bulemeezi), Saad Mwanje Mutesasira (Ngo Clan), Peter Lukwata (Muteesa I Royal University), Apollo Kalanzi (Excellent Sports), Oscar Ssuna (Majestic Brands), Gertrude Nakyanzi (Buganda Football Committee), Brenda Nabukalu (Mutesa 1 Royal University), Andrew Mukisa Walakira (Secretary Buganda Football Committee/Bulemeezi Ssazza), Bernard Mukasa Mpaka (Buganda Kingdom Games), Abbey Yawe (Mbogo Clan), Hellen Nakitende (Lugave Clan), Christopher Kakande (Edgars Youth Programme), Frank Kagiri (Mpeewo Clan), Elijah Ssemujju (Youth ministry), Synaia Wasaka (Buganda Royal Institute), Saddam Ssebuyira (Masaza Organizing Committee), Juliet Namugenyi (Buganda Royal Institute), Ashiraf Ssali (Buganda Youth Group), Hasifa Namugerwa (Kooki Local Government), Ishaaq Nyenje (Buganda Royal Institute), Isaac Ssejjemba (Buganda Royal Institute), Steven Kalifumba (Buganda Royal Institute), Ramathan Kizza (Nakisinge Clan coach), Mastula Nakitende (Akeezimbira Buganda Youth), Kennedy Waggumbulizi (UOC), Dauda Bwanika (Proline Football Club), Hassan K. Wasswa (Proline Football Club), Mourine Nakitende (Youth Group), Joshua Mukasa (Buganda Youth), Noah Ssebitosi (Youth Group), John Ssemujju (Youth Group), Lawrence Kinene (Youth Group), Harriet Namukasa (Buganda Youth Council), Sadam Kamulegeya (Buleemezi Ssaza), Yasin Kaliisa (Kyadondo Ssaza), Thomas Moore Mujuzi (Buddu Ssaza), Ronald Lumunye (Kyadondo Ssaza), Joseph Lulunda Mukasa (Kyaggwe Ssaza), Solomy Nangooba (Buganda Youth Council, Education and Development), Hassan Kiyemba, Shafik Kyagulanyi (Buluuri Ssaza), Paul Ndugwa (Buvuma), Vanesa Nanziri, Ruth Namuddu (Speaker’s office), Jesca Bamulangye (Buganda Royal Institute) and Gerald Mulindwa (Buganda Kingdom)