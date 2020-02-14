On Tuesday, 11th February 2020, during the evening rush hours back home, I bumped into former Uganda Cranes intelligent defender Joseph Owino at Kibuye on his way to his Kawuku based villa.

With the customary trade mark smile, he warmly greeted me. For about 30 minutes, we were engaged in some talk ranging from football, family to business.

Little did I know that his heart harboured a retirement message from football after years of diligent service.

“I have officially retired from football. This after some knee operation that I had five years ago and was advised not to push on after this time. I thank football so much for what it did to me, the friends I met along the way” Owino disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The calm defender officially announced retirement from football on Wednesday, 13th February 2020 after years of promising delivery.

For starters, Owino was a darling at Masaka based St Bernard Kisowera, played the famous Airtel Masaza Cup with Mawogola Ssaza, featured for Sports Club Villa and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in Uganda.

He eventually crossed boarders to play for two Tanzanian giants Simba (two stints) and Young, Stand United (Tanzania), Sofapaka (Kenya), Azam and finally retired at another Tanzanian club Lipuli.

He was a constant figure at the heart of the Uganda Cranes backline back in the days of Laslo Csaba and Bobby Williamson, winning three CECAFA championships and

Owino is humbled for all the people he met in the football circles and polished him to become a better player.

In particular, he cites Joseph Mukasa (head teacher St Bernards Kisowera), Tonny Mawejje (Uganda Cranes teammate), Asuman Lubowa (former Uganda Cranes head coach and FUFA Technical Director), Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya (SC Vila coach) and Geofrey Ndugga (URA FC administrator).

Owino built a residential villa in Kawuku, off the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway, is engaged into private business and will soon enroll for coaching education.

Joseph Owino, what a calm intelligent defender to grace the field of play!