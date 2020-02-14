Olympics Boxing Qualifiers (Africa):

20th – 29th February 2020

Dakar, Senegal

The State Sports minister of sports Hon. DenisHamson Obua remains a busy party since he took over office from Charles Bakabulindi.

Under a month, Obua has been sighted at various sports venues, visited training camps, supervised sports activities, board room meetings and has now witnessed the official flag offs for two national teams; Rugby and now boxing.

On Friday, 14th February 2020, Obua officially flagged off the national boxing team (Bombers) for the Olympic Qualifiers which will take place in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

Obua has urged the fighters to die a little for their beloved country and return victorious.

“You have had enough training at Luzira. Please go and represent Uganda diligently. We need as many Olympic slots as possible” Obua noted during the flag off at the National Council of Sports (NCS) premises in Lugogo, Kampala.

The fighters:

Team Uganda has 13 boxers; 8 of whom are men. These include; Disan Mubiru (Flyweight), Isaac Masembe (Featherweight), Yasin Adinan (Lightweight), Musa Shadir Bwogi (Captain) – Welterweight, David Semujju (Middleweight), Joshua Male (Light Heavyweight), Swedish based Alex Bwambale (Heavyweight) and super heavy weight boxer Solomon Geko.

The females on the team are; Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight), Suzan Akello (Featherweight), Rebecca Amongin (Lightweight), Milly Nakalema (Welterweight) and Dorren Nasali (Middleweight).

The team had taken more than a month in residential training at the lake side Luzira Prisons facilities.

Uganda Boxing Federation President Moses “Gong” Muhangi will travel alongside the team as head of delegation.

Other officials:

Martin Ntulume travels as the team doctor. There are four coaches in Patrick Lihanda, Tonny Sekabira, Dan Kasole and Twaib Mayanja.

The team departs on Monday early morning.

Bombers Team Delegation:

Men:

Disan Mubiru (Flyweight)

Isaac Masembe (Featherweight)

Yasin Adinan (Lightweight)

Musa Shadir Bwogi (Captain) – Welterweight

David Semujju (Middleweight)

Joshua Male (Light Heavyweight)

Alex Bwambale (Heavyweight)

Solomon Geko (Super Heavyweight

Female:

Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight)

Suzan Akello (Featherweight)

Rebecca Amongin (Lightweight)

Milly Nakalema (Welterweight)

Dorren Nasali (Middleweight)

Technical Team: