After Kawowo Sports had reliably reported about the growing discontent of Wakiso Giants Football Club with their former head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, the management of the club has finally confirmed the feat.

The newly promoted club has announced the mutual termination of contract with the disgruntled coach who also doubles as the second assistant coach for Uganda Cranes.

In an official letter, Wakiso Giants cites poor results and other factors at large for the decision.

The Head coach of Wakiso Giants Football club Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has departed the club as of today after mutual agreement with the Board over a series of poor results and other factors. We are therefore very grateful and thank Coach Mbabazi and his members of the Technical Team for the work done during their tenure at the club and wish them the best in their future ENDEAVORS Wakiso Giants FC Statement

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants has confirmed Deo Sserwadda as their next head coach, but on interim basis until the end of the season when a permanent technical staff will be named.

Sserwadda will work with Steven Bengo and Ali Kiggundu as assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively.

He is vastly experienced having worked previously with URA, Kyambogo University , Mobile Police, Sports Club Villa and lately Busiro Ssaza.

Sserwadda becomes the fourth coach for Wakiso Giants in two seasons.

Other coaches include Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya, Kefa Kisala and Mbabazi who now officially departs.

The push factors for Mbabazi from Wakiso Giants were bundled under appalling results (two wins in 7 games, three losses and two draws), arrogance, irregular attendance of training session and reported excessive love for liquor.

When Mbabazi was first suspended, Bengo handled the club, winning 5-0 over MYDA during the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 stage.