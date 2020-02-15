Rams 10-17 Impis

Makerere Impis finally have a reason to be arrogant. The university side that prides in “arrogance” got their first win of the 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League season.

Impis came from down to beat Rams, 17-10, thanks to tries from David Aniku and Spencer Muhiire, as well as a late penalty try.

However, it was Rams that started on the front foot putting all sorts of pressure on Impis despite not making the efforts count. They, however, found the breakthrough deep in the half when Emmanuel Kinyera went round Impis line to score and Aziz Karim calmly converted for a 07-00 lead.

Impis responded through David Aniku who collected from a breakdown and attacked the gap to score but his conversion was way short.

After the break, Twaha Kyomuhendo skewed a penalty but Impis soon claimed the lead courtesy of Spencer Muhiire who charged down Emmanuel Kibirige in his own 22 to score and convert.

Edgar Hamala Spencer Muhiire

Karim drew Rams level with a penalty but it was all Impis there after in search of the match winning points which they got in form of a penalty try after multiple infringements in the scrum near the try line by Rams.

“We really wanted to win this game and I’m happy the boys made me proud,” Muhiire, the Impis captain said in the aftermath of the game. “This was for the fans, it has been a long time,” he added.