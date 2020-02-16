5KM Race:

Winner: Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) – 12:49

2nd Position: Jimmy Gressier (France) – 13:18

Uganda’s long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei kick-started the year 2020 by setting up a new world record after running the 5KM run in 12:49 in Monaco, France on Sunday.

Cheptegei improved the previous time by 27 seconds, set by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto who ran 13:18 last month in Valencia, Spain.

“Wow, this is a really great. I had sub 13 minutes in my mind today so when my legs felt good during the race I decided to really go for it. To take this many seconds off the record makes me very happy and is a great first test for me in an important season.” Cheptegei noted.

The Uganda had clinched gold at the world championships in Doha where Kipruto took bronze.

Cheptegei’s personal best in the 5000m in the stadium stands at 12:57.41.

France’s Jimmy Gressier finished second with a timing of 13:18, to break the European record of 13:29 set by Julien Wanders in this race last year.

Cheptegei also improved the fastest 5km time ever of 13:00 set by Kenya’s Sammy Kipketer 13:00 clocking in Carlsbad, USA, in 2000, well before the 5km became an official world record event in November 2017.