Mike Mutebi says his side are not worried about Vipers’ defensive approach under Fred Kajoba insisting that the team has been playing similar way under Edward Golola.

The two sides face off at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Tuesday in what is a potential title decider with the visitors eager to close gap on leaders.

From his days at Simba and Bright Stars, Kajoba has been known for his cautious approach but that is ought to change at a club like Vipers that has more quality compared to his previous teams.

Speaking to the media, Mutebi says all he cares is side perfecting their playing style than worrying about opponents.

“Even when Golola has been around, there has not been this offensive direct attacking football,” said Mutebi when asked about change of philosophy at Vipers. No no. “You are talking about Fred (Kajoba), he has his own approach but how can I about Fred,” he added.

“We must perfect our way of playing and like I said, if players apply if we have told them, I think it’s going to be a good match.

Vipers lead the log with 49 points, five better than KCCA and victory will all but end the latter’s chances of a title defence.