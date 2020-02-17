Uganda Cranes will learn their opponents for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship tonight after being placed in Pot Three.

The draw will be held in Yaounde Cameroon with Fufa represented by Decolas Kiiza.

In the same pot, there is Congo Brazzaville, Namibia and Burkina Faso.

Hosts Cameroon are in Pot One along with former winners Morocco, Libya as well as Mulitin Micho’s Zambia.

2 days to go for the #TotalCAFCHAN draw!



🇨🇲🇱🇾🇿🇲🇿🇼🇳🇪🇹🇬🇹🇿🇬🇳



🇲🇦🇨🇩🇲🇱🇷🇼🇺🇬🇨🇬🇳🇦🇧🇫



16 teams to compete for the title! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ebYQZEQ7lZ — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 15, 2020

Record Chan winners DR Congo, Guinea, Mali and Rwanda are in Pot Two while Pot four has Zimbabwe, Niger, Togo and Tanzania.

The final tournament will be held from 4-25 April 2020 in the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Limbe.

Pot One: Cameroon, Morocco, Libya and Zambia

Pot Two: DR Congo, Guinea, Mali and Rwanda

Pot Three: Uganda, Congo, Namibia and Burkina Faso

Pot Four: Zimbabwe, Niger, Togo and Tanzania