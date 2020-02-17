Uganda Cup (Round of 32):

Sunday Results:

Kajjansi United 0-1 Sports Club Villa

Spartans 1 (4) – 1 (5) Kataka

Kigezi 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kyetume

Sports Club Villa progressed to the Uganda Cup round of 16 following a slim 1-0 win away to Buganda regional outfit Kajjansi United at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Ronald Magwali scored the day’s lone strike on the opening half hour mark during the well contested duel officiated by referee Musa Mawad Orombi.

Magwali was well stationed to nod home David “Colgate” Owori’s well delivered cross from the right, and break down the earlier resilience from the hosts who had earlier ejected Vipers from the same tournament.

Right from onset of play, the game seemed physical with SC Villa’s Emmanuel Alex Wasswa lucky to escape a caution from the referee when he kicked the head of Kajjansi United right back Edward “Desty” Mubiru.

Nine minutes later, Magwali was booked for a late challenge onto promising midfielder Marvin Nyanzai.

The hosts threatened in the opening 25 minutes with Lutaaya, Male and Nyanzi a threat to the Jogoos.

Pedigree coupled with maturity came into force when Magwali was well stationed to bury home Owori’s cross past goalkeeper Yusuf Nfumu.

The Jogoos threatened once again when Owori curled over from 30 yards.

Upon restart of play, Kajjansi United called for a double change.

Simon Layer Kazibwe and Henry Kawuma took over Michael Male and Mike Lutaaya’s places respectively.

SC Villa missed the opportunity to double the lead when goalkeeper Nfumu reacted quicker off the line to tame midfielder Nicholas Kabonge’s one against one incident in the 48th minute.

Almost immediately, Kabonge crossed for Wasswa from the left but the resultant header by the former Nkumba University and Vipers forward was stopped by the Potters’ goalie Nfumu.

In the 52nd minute, referee Orombi waved off a penalty shout by SC Villa fans when defender Ashraf Mbaziira slid and handled the ball with his hands in the forbidden area.

Three minutes later, Kabonge set up midfielder Amir Kakomo whose distant shot was well saved by the goalkeeper.

Kabonge got cautioned for a late tackle onto Nyanzi in the 58th minute.

The Jogoos called for their first change of the game two minutes off the hour mark; an offensive option when forward Benson Muhindo took over Kabonge’s slot.

Muhindo involvement into the game was instant, with a shot off target.

The hosts completed their substitutions in the 65th minute; burly forward Isaac Balyejusa replaced the industrious Nyanzi.

Kajjansi United’s best chance of the evening arrived in the 66th minute. Balyejusa with his first touch onto the ball passed on the far wide for the roving right back Mubiru.

Mubiru delivered a pin-point cross but Umar Kayemba headed over from close range, all alone unmarked.

Muhindo blasted over Ambrose Kirya’s cross from the right as the Jogoos quickly responded.

Fast paced forward Faisal Muwawu replaced the goal hero Magwali with 19 minutes to play.

Hard tackler Kakomo got cautioned for a malicious tackle onto Kayemba in the midfield zone.

The Jogoos once again found themselves faltering another chance with Wasswa’s miss from close range, thanks to goalkeeper Nfumu’s alertness.

Light skinned midfielder Salim Abdallah was a late-late change for Jogoos for Kirya as Edward Kaziba and his technical team held onto a slim victory against a stubborn entity.

SC Villa progressed to the last 16 stage are now assured of some cash courtesy of the sponsors, Stanbic Bank.

The Jogoos join other successful top tier clubs as Wakiso Giants, Kyetume, Tooro United, Maroons, KCCA, URA and defending champions Proline.

Meanwhile, 10 man Kataka recovered from a goal down to beat Spartans 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Normal time of this contest had ended one goal apiece.

Kataka’s Hassan Wadenga was red carded in the 50th minute.

Kyetume, like Kataka recovered from a goal down to overcome Kigezi Home Boyz 4-2 in post-match penalties.

Normal time had ended in a one all stalemate with Rodgers Tabule on target for the home side before veteran forward Robert Ssentongo replied for the Slaughters.

In the shootout, Dennis Lubowa, Deo Isejja, Jonathan “Dante” Mugabi and Ssentongo scored for the visitors.

Only midfielder Moses Ali Feni missed his kick.

Grant Matsiko and Dickson Niwamanya Kihanga scored for Kigezi.

Davis Muhairwe Ronaldo and Abbey Makumbi has their respective kicks saved by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

The draw for the round of 16 clubs will be held in the coming week as the date and venue shall be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Team Line Ups:

Kajjansi United XI: Yusuf Nfumu (G.K), Edward Mubiru, Mike Kyeyune, Rashid Ssemwogerere, Ashiraf Mbazira, Ronald Kizito, Umar Kayemba, Edgar Luzige (Captain), Marvin Nyanzi (65’ Isaac Balyejusa), Michael Male (46’ Simon Layer Kazibwe), Mike Lutaaya (46’ Henry Kawuma)

Subs Not Used: Jowel Sserunjogi, Joseph Shisha, Marc Kisenyi, Nicholas Ssepuya

Head coach: Moses “Jajja Moze” Ssenyonga

Sports Club Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Fred Agandu, Derrick Ndahiiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Alishe, Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Emma Alex Wasswa, Ronald Magwali (72’ Faisal Muwawu), Ambrose Kirya (92’ Salim Abdallah), Nicholas Kabonge (62’ Benson Muhindo)

Subs Not Used: Samson Kirya (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, Fahad Badiro

Head coach: Edward Kaziba