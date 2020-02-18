Even though Ebicuncu means Lion in the Nkore dialect especially for those that come from Mbarara, this Lion is yet to win the Ntare Lions League.

They have been consistent top performers for the last two seasons; something down to their organizational skills in which they have been able to keep their team of young players hungry & focussed on the job.

In the season 10 finale played at the Kyakyeka stadium in Mbarara, Ebicuncu were very unlucky to lose to the flamboyant Nshera FC on penalties. Ebicuncu, however, doesn’t have to wait long to get a second chance at the championship as they take on two-time winners Abashweki in the final on Saturday at the Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.

After 17 weekends of breathtaking football with some of the moments actually having nothing to do with the football, Abashweki were at the end of the round-robin crowned regular-season champions sitting unbothered at the top of the table with 40 points.

However, all of this will count for nothing if they cannot overcome Ebicuncu this weekend.

Abashweki, winners of season 7 and 9, do not have history on their side as no regular-season winner has been able to win the title. A case of the second being better than being number first, Ebicuncu, on the other hand, will be counting on history to win their first title.

While the final is the main event of the day, the unclassified final for the neutrals is the game between FC Mugudu and Bweras FC.

The ladies of Bweras have added spice to the Lions League with their skills. The rules while playing against the ladies are different. The men are not allowed a goalkeeper, no tackling the ladies and goals count only if the ball hits the goal post or the bar.

The other noncompetitive game will be between Season XI sponsors Jumia Uganda and the select best players of season XI. Jumia Uganda has been the muscle behind Season XI together along with Guinness Uganda.

The family fun season finale will happen at the home of the Black Pirates RFC, Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere. The fun and drama is free for everyone.