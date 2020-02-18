Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22) – Tuesday, 18th February 2020:

Match 170: Busoga United Vs URA – Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club returns to the Mighty Arena in less than two weeks for a Uganda Premier League duel.

After picking a one all draw with newcomers Kyetume a fort night ago at the same venue, URA returns to the same haven to face Busoga United.

URA remains unbeaten in 6 games of the Uganda Premier League since the kick-off of the second round, with 4 wins (over SC Villa, BUL, KCCA and Bright Stars) and 2 draws (Tooro and Kyetume).

Busoga United’s last outing was a disastrous 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Bright Stars in Kavumba.

The contest on Tuesday is expected to be too close to call given the expertise of the respective technical teams.

Sam Ssimbwa and company at URA are well experienced on how to work for decent results away from home.

On the other hand, Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, the gentleman behind Busoga United is known for his discipline with the game management.

Key players:

Busoga United will pray striker Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya replicates the form that he had had since the departure of Joel Madondo.

David Bagoole, Ivan Wani, goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa and Douglas Muganga remain key players for the home side in the contest.

URA will hope that the on form Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kyeyune, Cromwell Rwothomio, Ashraf Mandela, Joackim Ojera, Michael Biriungi, Brian Majwega, Daniel Isiagi Opolot and others are up to the point if they are to earn decent results on the road.

Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi will still be in goal because their former first choice goalie James Alitho departed for green pastures in Zambia.

The game in Jinja will be handled by William Oloya as the center referee.

Lee Okello is first assistant and Musa Balikowa is second assistant as Ashadu Ssemeere will be the fourth official.

Asuman Kityo is the referee assessor.

Match Officials: