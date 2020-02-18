Uganda Premier League:

Match 169: Vipers 0-0 KCCA

Hundreds of fans graced the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 to watch current Uganda Premier League table leaders Vipers in action against their closest challengers and defending champions KCCA.

There was so free flowing football periodically interrupted by wild tackles that also witnessed created goal scoring opportunities and flashes of brilliance by either goalkeepers Fabien Mutombora in Vipers’ goal posts and KCCA’s captain Charles Lukwago.

The home side was unfortunate to lose pint sized Tito Okello through a head injury and he was ably replaced by a robust Allan Kayiwa.

Kayiwa mesmerized the crowd with quick runs, sharp turns and reflexes as he troubled the visiting team.

Vipers’ threatened with defender Geofrey Wasswa’s decently curled free-kicks but Lukwago was equal to the task.

Forward Fahad Bayo, returning Milton Karisa and Kayiwa were all kept under check by the KCCA backline that had Peter Magambo, Musa Ramathan, Mustafa Kizza and of course the goalkeeper Lukwago.

KCCA’s Erisa Ssekisambu, the Mutyaba duo of Muzamiru and Mike Mutyaba as well as second half substitute Ibrahim Sadam Juma could not find the back of the net for a bold reason; the Burundian goalkeeper in the Vipers’ goal posts was a man on a mission possible.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu, head coach at Vipers was cautioned by referee Ali Sabila for constantly leaving the demarcated technical area as he conveyed instructions to the players.

Sabila also cautioned four players; Vipers’ Geofrey Wasswa and three KCCA players (Gift Ali, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Peter Magambo).

The draw leaves Vipers still ahead of KCCA by five points. The Venoms have 50 points from 22 matches to KCCA’S 45 (same number of matches).

Vipers visit URA this Friday at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University.

A day later, KCCA will host Express in one of Kampala’s old age rivalries at Lugogo on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in other games played on Tuesday, Wakiso Giants rallied from a goal down to beat Maroons 2-1 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Ten man Busoga United humbled URA 3-0 at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Vipers’ holding midfielder Siraje Ssentamu was named pilsner man of the match, an honour that comes with a plaque and Shs 100,000.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Geoffrey Wasswa, Innocent Wafula, Bashir Asiku, Tito Okello (20′ Allan Kayiwa), Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga (61′ Karim Watambala), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Fahad Bayo (75′ Dan Sserunkuma), Milton Karisa

Substitutes Not Used: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Paul Willa, Brian Nkuubi, Paul Mucureezi

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Filbert Obenchan, Peter Magambo, Gift Ali, Keziron Kizito (75′ Ibrahim Sadam Juma), Muzamiru Mutyaba (70′ Herbert Achai), Mustafa Kizza, Moses Aliro, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba (85′ John Odumegwu)

Substitutes Not Used: Ali Mwerusi (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe,Steven Sserwadda, Simon Sserunkuma,

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Fourth Official: Shamirah Nabadda

Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango