The Court of Arbitration For Sport (CAS) based in Lausanne city, Switzerland has terminated the case; CAS 2019/A/6529 Proline Football Club v. Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

The termination order was pronounced by the President of the Appeals Arbitration division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Corinne Schmidhauser.

The Appellant (Proline Football Club) represented by Med Kaggwa and Company Advocates in Kampala, Uganda appealed to CAS the ruling made by the FUFA competitions Disciplinary panel after they had failed to honour their home league match against Sports Club Villa on 7th September 2019.

The decision to terminate the case arose after Proline Football Club failed to show proof of payment of the advance of costs from the Appellant within the prescribed time limit and that consequently the President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, or her Deputy, would render a Termination Order in due course.

No panel was constituted, considering that, in view of the above, the appeal filed by Proline Football Club shall be deemed withdrawn and the procedure CAS 2019/A/6529 Proline Football Club v. Federation of Uganda Football Association shall consequently be terminated and deleted from the CAS roll. Considering that the present Order is rendered without costs, except for the Court Office fee of CHF 1000 which was paid by the Appellant and which is retained by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS Statement

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was represented by Messrs Ambrose Tebyasa and Company Advocates in Kampala.