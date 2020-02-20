FUFA Big League 2019/2020:

Match Day 10 (Thursday, February 20, 2020):

Elgon Group: Katwe United Vs Kataka – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

Rwenzori Group: MYDA Vs Bukedea Town Council – Elgon View (4 PM)

The StarTimes FUFA Big League returns to the fold with the closing second round on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Two games, both from Elgon group will be played, apparently in Kampala and Malaba.

This follows a lengthy break since the first round successfully ended late last year.

In one of the opening two matches, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana’s Katwe United will play host to Mbale based Kataka in the Elgon group at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Away in Eastern Uganda, Elgon group leaders MYDA will entertain Bukedea Town Council at the Elgon View Stadium.

The Katwe United – Kataka contest is envisaged as a cracker of sorts given the preparations that these two clubs have had in the break.

For starters, these two clubs were involved in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 stages; with Kataka progressing to the next stage where they also ejected Spartans 5-4 on post-match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Katwe United were stopped by the defending champions Proline 2-1 at the round of 64, the former taking the lead but squandering the advantage to bow out.

Katwe United who are coached by Allan Kabonge Kivewala will look to experienced players as Tonny Odur, Habibu Kavuma, Solomon Wafula, Katoito (all secured in the January transfer window), Paddy Tebusweke, Billy Nkata, towering defender Vincent Kimeze, goalkeeper Eric Dhaira and the hardworking captain Regan Mukwaya for inspiration.

Under Godfrey “Toldo” Awach, Kataka has former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, Peter Lusumbula, the tried and tested Moses Ssekasana among others to dwell upon.

The second game between Elgon group leaders MYDA and Bukedea Town Council will be a battle of wounded lions since the two clubs were eliminated from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by defending champions Proline and 10 time Uganda Cup winners KCCA respectively.

Admin will look to build to the fine impressive run in the FUFA Big League with several talented players.

On the other hand, Bukedea Town Council under head coach Anthony Ssekitto has former KCCA, SC Victoria University and BUL forward Simon Okwi as well as goalkeeper for Opio inspiration.

Other Matches:

After the two matches on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the league will resume on Friday, 21st February with a single game, in the Rwenzori group when Water entertains Fort Portal’s New Villa at the lake side Luzira Playground.

Saturday shall be a day off before resuming on Sunday, February 23 with 7 games.

Saviour will host Light SS, MYDA will play Bukedea Town Council, Nyamityobora takes on Kigezi Home Boyz, Dove and Kitara will square off in the derby duel in Masindi, Kansai Plascon will host UPDF in Mukono, Ndejje University will lock horns with New Villa and Zombo based Paidha Black Angels will entertain Kiboga Young at the green lush of Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Only two clubs (the top club per group) earn a direct slot to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The third is determined via a promotional play off.

Other Fixtures:

Friday, February 21:

Water Vs New Villa – Luzira Playground

Sunday, February 23: