HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series Round Two

February 22-23, 2020 at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo, Uruguay

The second round of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series gets underway on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo, Uruguay in the South American continent.

How Uganda performed in the first round:

Uganda Rugby Sevens finished an overall 7th place out of 16 teams in the first round in Vina del Mar, Chile. They won 2 out of 5 games played that weekend, the last of which was a rather disappointing first loss ever against Tonga in the 5th-place semi-final.

There are a number of good points to carry over to the second round. Uganda had commendable discipline, with limited penalties given away and no cards earned in the entire tournament.

The team came to life in attack with brilliant plays even from deep inside their own territory. The East Africans scored a total of 13 tries, with Philip Wokorach topping the charts at 5 tries.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO Philip Wokorach celebrates one of his tries.

This was 4 more than they let in, which goes to show how lethal the Uganda Rugby Sevens can be with ball in hand. The squad has a good balance between the power ball carriers, flashy footwork and side steppers, and the speedsters.

Pius Ogena breaks a tackle to score a try

Aaron Ofoyrwoth finds touch

Nobert Okeny sprints for the try

Major drawback to this strength in attack was the execution of set pieces, especially the lineout and missed tackles in defense.

This weekend, Uganda has been drawn in Pool B alongside Hong Kong, Jamaica and Brazil.

Pool A: Germany, Papua New Guinea, Uruguay, Mexico

Germany, Papua New Guinea, Uruguay, Mexico Pool B: Hong Kong, Uganda, Jamaica, Brazil

Hong Kong, Uganda, Jamaica, Brazil Pool C: Japan, Zimbabwe, Italy, Paraguay

Japan, Zimbabwe, Italy, Paraguay Pool D: Chile, Tonga, Portugal, Colombia

A repeat of the performance in Vina del Mar or even better is enough for Uganda to earn a top 8 overall finish in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series and qualify for Hong Kong Sevens, where they will compete for one slot in the next season of the precious HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.

Uganda Pool Fixtures (All times EAT):