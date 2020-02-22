5th Uganda Wildlife Marathon:

Sunday, 23rd February 2020

Start: 7 AM

Categories: 5KM, 10KM, 21KM & 42 KM

Registration Fees:

Corporate – 1 M

– 1 M Individuals – 20,000/= per ticket

– 20,000/= per ticket Student teams (20) – 300,000/=

– 300,000/= Student teams (50) – 750,000/=

– 750,000/= Individual Students (Primary & Students) – 5000/=

*Theme: Run to educate children of fallen rangers

*Starting & Finishing Point: Uganda Museum

*Registration Points: UWA, UWEC, Uganda Museum, WCU, MTWA and Auto

At least 10,000 runners will grace the 5th edition of the 2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon that will take center stage on Sunday, 23rd February.

Addressing the media during the event of the launch of the kits at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) head offices in Kampala, the authority’s Executive Director Sam Mwandha stressed the significance of this run.

Flanked by the Ag. Commissioner of Wildlife Conservation Candia Leone, UWA Communications manager Bashir Hangi, UWA Public Relations Officer Simplicious Gessa and UWA sponsored middle distance runner Ronald Musagala, Mwandha noted that the marathon is one of the key note activities to celebrate the international wildlife day on 3rd March 2020.

The Uganda Wildlife Marathon will be happening for the fifth time in a row. The run will happen on Sunday, 23rd February 2020, being one of the activities to celebrate the international wildlife day on 3rd March 2020. Already, 6000 tickets have been sold out and we expect at least 10,000 runners. The proceeds realized will be directed towards schools fees for orphaned children of the fallen game rangers. Sam Mwandha, Uganda Wildlife Authority Executive Director

This marathon will be held on Sunday, 23rd February with the start and finish points at the Uganda Museum, in the various catergories of 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42 KM.

Elite runners:

UWA elite runners as Sarah Chelengat, Abu Mayanja, Ali Ssegusi, Ronald Musagala and others will use this opportunity as a precursor for the upcoming events.

“I appeal to all Ugandans to come and be part of this run. Personally, I will use this run to build stamina and endurance” Musagala noted.

These will be joined by the lee-man, school children, business personalities and other people from all walks of life and the chief runner will be Hon Jacob Olanyah, the deputy speaker of parliament.

Other big wigs to take part will include the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Col. Tom Butime, Minister of State of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi among others.

Prices:

There are different registration fees ranging from 5000/= for each of the primary and secondary school students. Student teams making numbers of 50 will pay 750,000/= and 30 teams will part with 300,000/=. Individual tickets cost 20,000/= each whereas the corporate entity will pay 1,000,000 per group.

Registration Points:

Some of the registration points for the tickets include; Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) headquarters, Uganda Wildlife Edudation Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe, Uganda Museum, WCU, MTWA and Auto.

There is an option for mobile money registration on 0776-840077 (MTN)

The run will also rhyme with the goal of sustaining all wildlife for the benefit of the present and future generations.

Key partners:

The Government of Uganda leads the cast of sponsors, partners and stake holders.

Others include Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Center, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), TOTAL, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), WWF, WCS, BMCT and many more.

Uganda will join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Wildlife Day on 3rd March 2020.

Celebrations in Uganda start with the marathon on 23rd February. There will also be a wildlife conference on 27th February at Imperial Royale Hotel, Secondary Schools conservation debate on 29th February in Kisoro and the Grey Crowned Cranes day on 2nd March in Kabale.

The international theme is “Sustaining all Wildlife on earth”.

In Uganda, the theme is “Sustaining all Wildlife for present and future generations”.

Last year, the same run fetched Shs 25M and this time round, there is an improved figure expected from where the Authority could top up.