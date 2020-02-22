Saturday, February 22, 2020

Pool B: Uganda 00-10 Jamaica

Uganda Rugby Sevens had a disappointing start to their campaign during the second round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Teros 7s Michael Wokorach on defense

The Africa Cup silver medalists suffered a 10-00 defeat against Jamaica in their first Pool B match on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Oshane Edie scored a brace, with each try coming in either half of the match as Jamaica showed superior strength and pace compared to their opponents.

Teros 7s Solomon Okia with ball in hand,

Uganda thus has an even more difficult task to achieve and must win the remaining matches if they’re to be guaranteed of a place in the main cup quarter-finals.

POOL B FIXTURES: