3rd Kyotera Charity Health Run:

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Start & Finish : Kasambya play grounds, Rakai ( Time – 7:00 AM)

: Kasambya play grounds, Rakai ( 7:00 AM) THEME: “Improvement of Menstrual Health Management among rural school girls.”

“Improvement of Menstrual Health Management among rural school girls.” Kits cost 20,000/= each (Available at Sam Buyer Flat, Old Bukoba Road, Kyotera Town – Kyotera District)

For the third year in a row, hundreds of people will converge at Kasambya play grounds in Rakai district for the annual Kyotera Charity Health Run.

This year’s run is ear marked to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with the start and finishing points at Kasambya play ground in Rakai district.

The run is organized by Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda, a fast rising NGO based in Kyotera.

The key objective of this run among others is to raise proceeds that will be used to support the construction of private latrines for girls in rural schools.

Further still, the run’s objectives are meant to rhyme with the improvement of the menstrual hygiene management among rural adolescent school girls.

Arnold Timothy Ssessaazi, a co-director at Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda urges as many people as possible to purchase tickets which will cost Shs 20,000 per head with the goal of helping the girl child.

The third edition of the Kyotera Health run is back on the 7th March 2020 with the start and finishing points at Kasambya play grounds in Kyotera in Rakai. Tickets are available. We encourage as many people as possible to join the frey with the purpose of helping improved menstrual hygiene of the rural girl child, more sanitary facilities and basically fronting their education right. Arnold Timothy Ssessaazi, a co-director at Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda

Rev. Brother Simon Peter Wabwire, another director at Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda further asserts the value of collective tasks to help the girl child attain education, improve on the menstrual and general hygiene among other benefits.

The 2020 Kyotera Charity Health Run is Back! The Event is organized in commemoration of the International Women’s Day under a Theme; “Improvement of Menstrual Health Management among rural school girls.” Together we can promote the Health and Education Rights of rural girls Rev. Brother Simon Peter Wabwire, another director at Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda

A couple of Schools in Kyotera and the surrounding area are expected to take part in the run.

The expected schools as St Jude Kaleere Migongo (Nabigassa sub country), St Charles Lwanga – Kyotera, Kyotera Primary school, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Caltec Academy Makerere, Kiteredde, Rakai Primary Teachers College, among others will send participants.

Chief runner:

Human rights activist Hon. Dr. Miria Matembe has already confirmed to be the chief guest.

Other partners:

The other partners expected to join hands to ensure a tranquil run include;

Kyotera District Local Government, Team Celebrate Hope Ministries, Girl Power Pads, Naguru Teenage Center, Kasolo Foundation, Kasaali Child Development Project, Brick by Brick and Reach A Hand.

Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda is also inclined towards securing youth empowerment programs in thematic areas of youth health (focus on reproductive health, Health and HIV/AIDS awareness cum prevention), youth livelihoods and environment protection as well as conservation.

Hash Tag: #Run4HerRights20