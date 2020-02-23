The historic Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium will once again host the top tier football division, Uganda Premier League.

The development follows a lengthy ban of the facility since November 2019 when the surface was barren following over use and torrential rains back then.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through the Club Licensing Committee approved the stadium that has a long trace to Buganda Kingdom.

The Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku is home to Uganda Premier League club, Express FC who had sought temporary refuge at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso District.

As part of the recovery process, the stadium was able to host two Stanbic Uganda Cup matches for Kajjansi United (against Vipers and Sports Club Villa).

Now following a thorough inspection on Saturday 22nd February 2020, the facility has been passed fit to host the UPL matches again.

FUFA Club Licensing Manager Ivan Kintu Bayige confirmed Mutesa II’s feat immediately after inspection.

The inspection team also had the FUFA CEO Edgar Watson together with the UEFA Pitch and Maintenance expert Philip Fifield who has been in the country on fact finding mission for a number of stadia in Uganda.

As part of the inspection, there was practical testing of the grass, the soil at the pitch together with the drainage system.

“We have made an inspection on the Stadium and a lot has been worked upon. There is a great improvement and we have found out that the ground is ready to host league games. The pitch is all green. Clubs are now free to host their games in the Stadium.” Kintu Bayige.

Edward Ggaliwango The green at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium has been restored

Mutesa II Stadium Manager Flavia Kyomuhendo admitted that a lot has been done to reach on the level the ground is right now and promised that extra work will be done to maintain the pitch. She was also part of the concluded Groundsmen workshop at Mandela National Stadium.

‘We have done our best to reach this level and we are proud to be approved for hosting league games again. We shall work hard to maintain pitch standards.” Kyomuhendo noted.

Other facilities affected by bad weather:

Jinja’s Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Kakindu Stadium, Kakyeka Stadium and the Green Light Stadium in Arua all had the same challenge during wet seasons.

Kakindu stadium is in process of fulfilling the requirements for hosting League matches with fully green grass on the pitch.