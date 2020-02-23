Makerere Impis made a two-hour journey out of the city across the new bridge to the Dam Waters to visit Jinja based side Hippos.

Impis started off well in their new kit with big and numerous attacks but it was Jinja Hippos who were able to get on the scoreboard first with a drop goal from Maxwell Ebong.

However, the Makerere Impis retaliated with an unconverted try from Puis Mpoza in the 34th minute.

With harsh calls and instructions from their coach Robert Sseguya, the Hippos came strong and determined in the second half emerging victors, 15-05, with Baiga and Echeru getting on the score sheet.