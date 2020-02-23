2020 Zurich Maratón de Sevilla:

Winner: Juliet Chekwel – Uganda (2:23:13)

1st Runners up: Gada Bountu – Ethiopia (2:23:39)

2nd Runners up: Sifan Melaku – Ethiopia (2:23:49)

In a space of seven days, another Ugandan is once again on the podium in an international event.

Juliet Chekwel clocked a timing of 2:13:13 to win the 36th Zurich Marathon in Seville, Spain on Sunday, February 23 2020 on a new redesigned course.

The development was exactly a week after Joshua Cheptegei’s 5KM world record set in Monaco, France.

Marking her marathon debut, Chekwel climaxed with a powerful kick to beat the Ethiopian duo of Gada Bountu and Sifan Melaku.

The Ugandan was faster ahead of Bountu (2:23:39) by 26 micro-seconds.

Melaku was third in the fast race with a timing of 2:23: 49.

For Chekwel, the triumph in Spain came forth with a double edged silver lining.

With the time 2:23:13, she set a new national record in the women’s marathon, set a new course record and also qualified for the much desired Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She set a new course record having bettered the previous one set by Gutemi Shone (2:24:29) in 2019 as well as slashing Linet Toroitiche’s record of 2:32:26 from 2019 Hamburg Marathon in Germany.

Chekwel is also the holder of the women’s 10,000m national record that she set in 2015 in Rubin city, Italy.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia ensured two places on the podium in the men’s marathon.

Mekuant Ayenew clocked 2:04:46 to win ahead of Kenya’s Barnabas Kiptum (2:05:05). Another Ethiopian, Regasa Bejiga took bronze with a timing of 2:06:24.

About the Zurich Marathon:

The Zurich Seville Marathon is a World Athletics Gold Label road marathon held annually in the streets of Seville since 1985.

It is organized by the department of sports of the town hall and sponsored by both public and private organizations.

It was used as a host of the 1999 World Championships in Athletics marathon event.

In 2020, it attracted a mammoth crowd of 9154 participants.

10 Ten Results Per Gender:

Women:

Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) 2:23:13 Gada Bontu (Ethiopia) 2:23:39 Sifan Melaku (Ethiopia) 2:23:49 Josephine Chepkoech (Kenya) 2:24:14 Purity Changwony (Kenya) 2:24:30 Gladys Tejeda (Peru) 2:27:07 Beji Bekelu (Ethiopia) 2:27:50 Melkam Gizaw (Ethiopia) 2:28:05 Anja Scherl (Germany) 2:28:25 Marcela Gómez (Argentina) 2:28:58

