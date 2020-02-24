Former Uganda Cranes international midfielder Steven Bogere has returned to Buddu Ssaza football team as head coach.

Architect of Buddu’s only title in the Airtel Uganda sponsored Masaza football championship during the 2016 edition, Bogere returns to the team in a bid to win their second trophy after a staggering 2019 season where they employed three coaches – Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Allan Kabonge and Ali Lukungu.

“I am happy to return home at Buddu. I am more than ready to work with the Ssaza team. The target remains winning this year’s trophy” Bogere who is best known for teaching attractive football (Kawoowo) disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Monday, February 24, 2020.

A stylish midfielder in his hey playing days, Bogere was known for unlocking even the meanest of all defence lines.

As a coach, the CAF “B” trained tactician also preaches the same philosophy of play – patient building of play from the back-line as the midfielders seek for that penetrative defence splitter to harm the opposition.

Currently, Bogere is also engaged with FUFA Big League out fit, UPDF Football Club in the second tier division.

The development follows the failure for Buddu Ssaza to lure Simon Peter Mugerwa who was stuck between a hard place and a hard as Bulemeezi and Busiro.

Mugerwa eventually made up his mind to continue work with Bulemeezi whom he guided to their second trophy last year (2019), following the 2012 heroics at Nakivubo Stadium back in the days.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

