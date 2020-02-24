2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon:

Winners:

42 KM: Robert Lubega (Men) & Jackline Cheruto (Women)

Robert Lubega (Men) & Jackline Cheruto (Women) 21KM: Salim Kwemoi (Men) & Annet Chesang (Women)

Salim Kwemoi (Men) & Annet Chesang (Women) 10KM: Abu Mayanja (Men) & Kerine Chemusto (Women)

Abu Mayanja (Men) & Kerine Chemusto (Women) 5KM: Eliot Siwa (Men) & Prisca Chesanga (Women)

Eliot Siwa (Men) & Prisca Chesanga (Women) Corporates: Daniel Herera (Judiciary)

The 2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon (UWA) was successfully held on Sunday, 23rd February.

Deputy speaker of Parliament Hon Jacob Oulanyah Jacob L’Okori graced the flagging off ceremony of over 20,000 runners who were catergorized in the 5KM, 10KM, half (21KM) and full (42KM) marathons.

Addressing the runners moments before the fifth edition, Oulanyah thanked the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for the marathon initiative whose main aim was to raise proceeds to help in assisting families of fallen game rangers attain education.

Flanked by the Minister of Wildlife, Tourism and Antiquities Col. Tom Butiime, State minister Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, UWA and Tourism officials, Oulanyah also vowed to engage parliament in all efforts of preserving and conserving wildlife as well as tourism promotion.

Our flora and fauna is one of the best in the world and we should do whatever it takes to protect it. Parliament has efforts to continue improving policies that favor the development of tourism in Uganda. Hon Jacob Oulanyah Jacob L’Okori, Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda

The marathon is also one of the activities that marks the commemoration of the United Nations World Wildlife Day that will take place on 3rd March 2020.

For starters, Uganda will host the celebrations in Kisoro district.

By 6 AM, hundreds of runners had converged at the limbering zone of the start and finish point, Uganda Museum in Kampala.

The warming up exercises were successfully conducted before the flag off ceremonies done by the deputy speaker himself in the respective catergories.

Top performers:

Mityana based Robert “Jajja” Lubega won the main men marathon (42KM) with a timing of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 24 micro seconds ahead of Julius Kabagambe and David Solima.

In the women catergory, Jackline Cheruto crossed the finishing line first ahead of Hellen Chemutai and Adiri Nyakeso.

21KM:

UWA’s Salim Kwemoi won the men’s 21KM coming first ahead of Paul Korir, another UWA runner and Brian Adams Paul Ategeka of Uganda Athletics Fans Academy (UAFA).

Another UWA runner Annet Chesang crossed the finishing line fastest in the 21 KM run ahead of Shauline Chelengat and Police’s Slyvia Chelengat.

10 KM:

Abu Mayanja ran 10Km in 31 minutes and 22 seconds ahead of UAFA’s Gonzaga “Kongo” Ssebuma who covered the same distance in 31:47.

UWA’S Dickson Kimwor was third.

5 KM:

UWA sponsored runner Eliot Siwa won the 5KM men race. Siwa was faster than Mbuya’s Farid Wambutwa and UPDF’s Richard Amandu.

Prisca Chesang of Old Kampala SS was first in the women 5KM race, beating namesake Ndiwa Chesang,a Primary Seven pupil from the athletics mad Bukwo area.

Mpigi’s Grace Nassimbwa was third.

Key Partners:

The Government of Uganda led the cast of sponsors, partners and other stake holders who ensured the 2020 UWM was a complete success.

Others were the marathon brain child Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Center, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), TOTAL, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), WWF, Uganda Wildlife Conservation Foundation (UWCF), Miss Uganda, Fauna and Flora International, Rhino Fund Uganda, Skills Excel School – Jinja, Kiri Bottling Company Limited, Uganda Association of Travel Association (UGATA), Wildlife Clubs of Uganda (WCU), World Animal Protection, Nature Uganda, BMCT and many more.

After the run, there was an awards giving ceremony

Top Three Winners per catergory:

Winners:

42 KM:

Men:

Robert “Jajja” Lubega (Mityana) – 2:27:24 Julius Kabagambe (UAFA) David Solimo (UWA)

Women:

Jackline Cheruto (UWA) Hellen Chemutai (Prisons) Adiri Nyakeso

21KM:

Men:

Salim Kwemoi Paul Korir Paul Adams Brian Ategeka

Women:

Annet Chesang Shauline Chelengat Slyvia Chelengat

10KM:

Men:

Abu Mayanja Gonzaga “Kongo” Ssebuma Dickosn Kimwor

Women:

Kerine Chemusto (Namugongo) Hellen Cheruto Mary Pamela

5KM:

Men:

Eliot Siwa (UWA) Farid Wambutwa (UPDF) Richard Amandu (UPDF)

Women:

Prisca Chesanga (UWA) Ndiwa Chesang (Bukwo) Grace Nassimbwa (Mpigi)

Corporates: