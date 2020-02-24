Match Day 23 Results

URA FC 3-1 Vipers SC

Tooro United FC 2-0 Police FC

KCCA FC 1-1 Express FC

Maroons FC 0-1 Busoga United FC

Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Kyetume FC

Bright Stars FC 1-0 Proline FC

Onduparaka FC 1-1 Mbarara City FC

BUL FC 2-1 SC Villa

Match day 23 came with thrilling moments from the 8 games that were played. BUL FC finally registered a win, defeating SC Villa while Tooro United FC and Bright Stars intensified their fight to beat relegation.

Table leaders Vipers SC were beaten hands down by URA FC, KCCA FC failed to capitalise on Vipers slip and could only earn a point off a rejuvenated Express FC.

Joel Muyita looks at the players that were excellent on match day 23.

Goalkeeper: Mathia Muwanga (Express FC)

Whereas KCCA FC finished with a man less after defender Musa Ramthan was sent off, they kept creating chances and it required goalkeeper Mathia Muwanga to be on top of his game.

He tipped off Musitafa Kizza’s corner kick delivery and came off his line to deny Moses Aliro in the second half plus parrying away Muzamir Mutyaba’s long range effort.

Right Back: Eddie Kapampa (Tooro United FC)

One of the players that Tooro United FC signed as they keep the fight to survive relegation.

He was industrious in the right back position and managed to tame Johnson Odongo who was eventually substituted.

Left Back: Richard Matovu (BUL FC)

He played a crucial role as BUL FC managed to defeat SC Villa 2-1 for their first win this year.

Matovu was involved in the first goal for BUL FC with goalkeeper Saidi Keni failing to deal with his cross before David Ssemujju found the back of the net.

Centre Back: Bernard Muwanga (Bright Stars FC)

His return to Bright Stars FC has helped him to earn playing time and slowly regaining his best performance.

Against his former team Proline FC, Muwanga stood tall to deny them thus helping Bright Stars keep a clean sheet.

Centre Back: Mike Kawooya (Tooro United FC)

A man of the match performance from the giant defender who did everything possible to tame Police FC attackers.

He literally won every aerial challenge against Hood Kaweesa, denying him the chance to score.

Holding Midfielder: George Kasonko (Busoga United FC)

An unsung hero at Busoga United FC but the skipper is a key player for the Jinja based.

Against Maroons FC, he combined well with Kirya Jerome in the midfield to deny them playing space and he deserves a slot on the team.

Central Midfield: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)

The most in form midfielder in the league and continues to put up good performance for URA FC in every game.

He was superb against table leaders Vipers SC scoring one of the goal to take his tally to 7 this season.

Attacking Midfield: David Bagoole (Busoga United FC)

Another player that deserves all the praises for his good displays in the second round. Bagoole was industrious against Maroons FC.

He was involved in the goal, laying up Isma Mugulusi who found Paul Ssekulima for the lone goal of the game.

Forward: Eric Kambale (Express FC)

Troubled KCCA FC defenders in the 1-1 all draw and was involved in the build up to the goal.

He won possession from goalkeeper Charles Lukwago before Express FC won a penalty that was converted by Frank Kalanda.

Forward: Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC)

Scored a brace against his former employers SC Villa to help BUL FC register their first win this year and in the second round.

Forward: Joseph Jjanjali (Bright Stars FC)

Scored the lone goal as Bright Stars FC edged Proline FC and was eventually named man of the match.

The result moved Bright Stars FC far away from the relegation zone.

Coach: Sam Ssimbwa (URA FC)

Honourable Mentions: Hassan Matovu (Proline FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Godfrey Akol (BUL FC), Ezra Bida (Onduparaka FC)