Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24):

Tuesday, 25th February 2020:

Match 187: Proline Vs Tooro United – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Bottom placed Proline Football Club entertains second from bottom Tooro United on match day 24 of the Uganda Premier League at Lugogo in Kampala.

Coming to this very match, Proline has fetched 18 points from 23 matches and Tooro United has 22 points (same as Police).

Virtually, the game is winner takes it all given the stiff battle to survive the looming relegation monster.

In the immediate past games for the respective clubs, there were contrasting results.

Proline lost the battle at Bright Stars, falling to Joseph Janjali’s lone strike.

Tooro United on the other hand managed to win 2-0 at home against another relegation threatened side, Police at the St Paul Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal.

Tactics vis-à-vis available players:

Baker Mbowa, head coach at Proline and his counterpart at Tooro United, Muhammed Kisekka has a lot in common.

The two tacticians have garnered a reputation of patient building of play from the backline regardless of any prevailing situation.

Therefore, the onus lies upon which side utilizes their best scoring opportunities to bury off the chances created as testified by Kisekka.

“It will totally be done to who uses his chances created well. We are ready to fight for the Tooro United badge” Kisekka spoke to Kawowo Sports on Monday.

Players:

Skipper Noordin Bunjo, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Rodgers Maato, Bright Anukani, Andrew Isiagi, the experienced legs of Brian Umony and Hamis “Diego” Kizza will all be needed for the much needed maximum points at home for team Proline.

Tooro United has of late assembled a formidable side, one that has the self-belief and character.

Nicholas Kagaba, Yafesi Mubiru, Eddy Kampampa, Ronald Orombi, Mike Kawooya, Farouk Katongole, and the game changer Brunno Sserunkuma will all be expected to produce at their A plus performance if Tooro United’s dream of playing top flight football next season is to realized.

The game will be handled by FIFA Referees; Mashood Ssali as the center referee, Dick Okello (first assistant), Lydia Nantabo (second assistant) and Gilbert Ngyendo as the fourth assistant.

Faisal Nsubuga is the referee assessor. Kick-off is 4:30 PM.

Match Officials:

Referee : Mashood Ssali

: Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee 1 : Okello Dick

: Okello Dick Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo

Lydia Nantabo Fourth Official: Gilbert Ngyendo

Gilbert Ngyendo Referee Assessor: Faisal Nsubuga

Full Match Day 24 Fixtures:

Tuesday 25th February 2020:

Express Vs URA – Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) – Live on TV

Busoga United Vs Wakiso Giants – The Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS (4:30pm)

Proline Vs Tooro United – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30pm)

Wednesday 26th February 2020:

Police Vs KCCA – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:00pm)- Live on TV

Mbarara City Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30pm)

Vipers Vs Maroons – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4:30pm)

Friday 28th February 2020: