Uganda Cup Round of 16 Draw: Wednesday, 26th February 2020

Venue: FUFA House, Mengo – Kampala (10 AM)

Successful clubs to round of 32:

Express

KCCA

SC Villa

URA

Proline

Wakiso Giants

Tooro United

Kyetume

UPDF

Dove

Mbarara City

Free Stars

Kitara

Light SS

Kiboga Young

Kataka

A total of 57 goals were scored in 16 matches during the round of 16 stage for the 46th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The amazing number of goals arose from three games that produced incredible results.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) humbled Nyamityobora 8-3 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo for the game with most goals (11).

Mbarara City’s 9-0 humiliation of Moyo based Faith, Hope and Love (FHL) at Kakyeka Stadium followed suit.

Both the afore-stated games produced two hat-trick hero; Daniel Isiagi Opolot for URA and another one for Mbarara City’s Raymond Derrick Onyai.

Maroons eliminated Express in post-match penalties 4-3 after normal time had ended in a six goal stalemate.

The other flattering result was Wakiso Giants’ 5-0 home win against FUFA Big League (Elgon group) leaders MYDA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Midfielder Hakim Ssekumba, a rare personality on the score sheet scored a brace in that game where former Uganda Cranes player Steven Bengo was the in-charge following Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s suspension.

Reigning cup holders Proline squandered their lead at the death of the game against Tororo based Admin.

Walter Alele headed past goalkeeper Hassan Matovu to neutralize Hamis Diego Kiiza’s early goal and take the game into post-match penalties.

Admin lost the battle 5-3 to Proline in the post-match penalty shoot-out, Alele turning villain when his weak shot was stopped by Matovu.

Top flight sides KCCA and Tooro United advanced at the expense of two FUFA Big League opposition Bukedea Town Council and Kansai Plascon with 2-0 and 2-1 scores respectively.

Sports Club Villa out-witted Kajjansi United 1-0 at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku with Ronald Magwali scoring the priceless goal.

Kajjansi United had eliminated pre-tournament favourites Vipers 7-8 in post match penalties after a one all draw at the round of 64.

UPDF beat Busia Young 2-1, the same score line that Dove won over Water.

The biggest shock at this stage was the elimination of last year’s runners up Bright Stars by Mukono based regional side Free Stars.

Normal time ended goal-less and Free Stars held their breathe to win 4-3 in post-match penalties.

Kitara beat Luweero United 2-1, Light SS smiled past surprise packs Bugamba, Kiboga Young edged West Nile based Mvara Boys 1-0 in Mbale courtesy of Godfrey Otika’s last minute strike.

Kigezi HomeBoyz lost at their own grave yard in Kabale, falling to UPL side Kyetume 4-2 in a tense dramatic shoot out.

Normal time of this game played at the Kabale Municipal Stadium had ended one goal apiece.

10 man Mbale based Kataka progressed 5-4 in post-match penalties over Spartans at the Masharika High School play-ground in Katale.

Ninety minutes ended one goal apiece with Kataka’s Hassan Wadenga red carded for unsporting conduct.

Meanwhile, the draws for the round of 16 will be held on Wednesday, at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Kyetume’s head coach Alex Musongola Isabirye anticipates a fair draw.

“We are ready for anything that comes our way. We expect a fair draw because we are prepared for any opponent” Isabirye stated.

Of the 16 clubs that progressed to the round of 16 stage in the Uganda Cup, 9 are in the top division, 6 in the second division and only one in the third division, Free Stars from Mukono.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

