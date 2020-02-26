Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24)

Match 190 (Wednesday, February 26, 2020):

Vipers Vs Maroons – St. Marys’ Stadium, Kitende (4:30 PM)

Management of Maroons Football Club held a crisis meeting prior to their Uganda Premier League contest away to Vipers on Wednesday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The crisis meeting was held at the Prisons main head offices in Kampala, intended to find quick solutions to the appalling standards at the club.

All the members of the technical department led by head coach Douglas Bamweyana, CEO and Technical Director were present before the first management in a meeting meant to iron out some grey areas as quick solutions are sought to the alarming rate at which the club is losing matches.

Although no concrete details could be established from this meeting, Kawowo Sports established it was one of those routine evaluation and preparatory meetings that the club has been having.

“There is no crisis at the club. That was one of the routine meetings that we hold with management” a club official, Adams Hasiyo clarified.

There is growing discontent and fears that the club may be relegated after several back to back loses away to KCCA (2-1), Wakiso Giants (2-1) and lately at home against Busoga United (1-0).

Maroons is entangled in the relegation zone having accumulated 24 points from 23 matches played.

Prior to the Vipers game at St Mary’s Stadium, Maroons will miss the league top scorer, Steven Desse Mukwala (loan clause), goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo (completes suspension following a red card) and dread-locked offensive midfielder Bronson Nsubuga (has not been training well).

Already, Ssebwalunyo had skipped the 1-0 home loss to Busoga United and has since offered an apology to the player, Viane Ssekajugo that he injured.

There is no room for error since a number of clubs as Proline, Tooro United, Police, Kyetume and Express are all desperate to avoid the looming monster that will see the bottom three clubs at the end of the season play in the second tier FUFA Big league.

Match Officials: