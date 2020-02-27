United Kingdom based Renee Nassozi Kiggundu, 14, is the lone Uganda at the on-going 2020 Africa Cadet and Junior Fencing championship happening Cape Coast city, Ghana.

Nassozi turns out for Millfield Senior School Fencing club in the United Kingdom and she is competing at the international level for the first time in this Olympic sport hitherto little known in Uganda.

Uganda is among the 12 African countries taking part in this annual event.

Hosts Ghana is joined by Algeria, Egypt, Angola, South Africa, Senegal, Nigeria, Togo, Tunisia, Libya and definitely Uganda.

With the cadet catergory done and dusted, Nassozi is now taking part in the Juniors events U17 and U15.

Her performance in the cadet catergory left far reaching impressions climbing as far as the quarter final stage.

Uganda was drawn in Pool 2, facing seasoned and much more experienced countries like Algeria and Egypt for the group matches before she qualified for the knock out stage.

In the quarter finals, she beat Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal but sadly lost to Algeria and Egypt.

She faced off with Egypt’s Ali Yassmin in the quarter finals.

Nassozi put up a spirited fight and toed with Yassmin point by point, eventually leading the contest 9 to 8 with thirty seconds to go.

Yassmin finally won the closely contested duel 15-11.

On Friday, 28th February 2020, Nassozi will take part in the U15 event.

About Fencing:

Fencing is a group of three related combat sports. The three disciplines in modern fencing are the foil, the épée, and the sabre (also saber); winning points are made through the weapon’s contact with an opponent. A fourth discipline, singlestick, appeared in the 1904 Olympics but was dropped after that, and is not a part of modern fencing. Fencing was one of the first sports to be played in the Olympics.. Most competitive fencers choose to specialize in one weapon only. Competitive fencing is one of the five activities which have been featured in every modern Olympic Games, the other four being athletics, cycling, swimming, and gymnastics.