Nearly every offseason, Betway Power makes massive changes to their squad as they prepare for a new season after a failed campaign.

And the five-time National Basketball League champions have not disappointed in that regard as they have signed up to ten players.

The club made the signings official during a dinner at Kati Kati Restuarant organised to send off players leaving the side and ushering in the new ones.

With nearly the entire squad of last season swept out, Power whose last championship came a decade ago are going into a rebuild mode of sorts.

“Power is not going in shambles… Everything has a starting point,” Adele Agaba, the Betway Country Manager, said with optimism.

The major criticism Power has received over the years from fans and media alike is the behaviour of players off the court and Agaba was quick to caution new players about discipline on and off the court.

“It’s time to think about the game. My encouragement to the new players is that they should be mindful of the image they carry and should do all they can to protect the corporate image of the sponsor and their own brands.”

Power will start their season against defending champions City Oilers on Friday, March 27.

Players In: Ivan Lumanyika (Forward/Center), Elvis Ssentongo (Guard), Patrick Seduge (Foward), Yesman Bushiri (Guard), Brian Waters (Guard), Niwa Bazile Yan (Center), Osama Arion (Guard/Foward), Denis Balungu (Guard/Forward), La Joie Mubulanyi, Joseph Otto

Players Out: Joseph Ikong, Paul Odong, Syrus Kiviiri, Fahmy Sebatindira, Samuel Agutu, Libe Makala, Philip Ameny, David Opolot, Sulaiman Bbale