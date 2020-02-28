Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Friday, 26th February 2020)

Match 191: Sports Club Villa Vs Brightstars – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Sports Club Villa will play host to on form Bright Stars at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The game is one of the two of those lined up on the day to complete match day 24 of the Uganda Premier League.

Both clubs have varying missions at hand to accomplish from this match.

The Jogoos who are currently third on the log are playing catch up to the two leading clubs Vipers and KCCA with some slight chances of “winning” the lead.

On 40 points (with a game in hand), SC Villa is 13 and 9 points from Vipers and KCCA respectively.

But, Bright Stars need the maximum points from the game as well as they continue to further distance themselves from the relegation candidates.

Paul Kiwanuka and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side is currently 9th on the team standings with 29 points.

It will be a game of great magnitude to Mugerwa who served as assistant coach at the Jogoos last season.

Key parties:

James Angu, Joseph Janjali, left winger Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge, on loan right winger from Wakiso Giants Muwadda Mawejje, Juma Ssebadukka, skipper Sula Ssebunza Ssekagya, Derrick “Kingo” Ngobi, Benard Muwanga, Enock Walusimbi, Samuel Ssekitto and freshly summoned goalkeeper to the Uganda Cranes Edwin Bbule Kiwanuka will be important players for the visiting side.

On the other hand, the Jogoos will assemble goalkeeper Saidi Keni, left back Derrick Ndahiiro and David “Colgate” Owori (the trio summoned to the Uganda Cranes squad for Chan 2020), Nicholas Kabonge, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, the hard tackling midfielder Amir Kakomo, Asuman Harishe, forward Ronald Magwali, Faisal Muwawu and others with a quest and mission for maximum points.

Ali Sabilla Chelengat will be in charge of this game at the Mandela National Stadium.

Sabilla will be assisted by Lee Okello and Docus Atuhaire; first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official is Diana Murungi and the referee assessor will be veteran Ali Waiswa.

Meanwhile, the second game on the day between Kyetume and Onduparaka will be handled by Nasser Muhammed Kirya as the center referee.

He will be assisted by Isa Masembe (first assistant), Sharif Lulenzi (second assistant) and Joseph Ochom (fourth official).

Match Officials:

Referee : Ali Sabilla

: Ali Sabilla Assistant Referee 1 : Lee Okello

: Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire

Docus Atuhaire Fourth Official: Diana Murungi

Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa

Match 192: Kyetume Vs Onduparaka – The Mighty Arena, Jinja SS (4:30 PM)