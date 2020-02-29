FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Second Round | First Leg

Tanzania vs Uganda – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Sunday, 1st March 2020

Uganda will go into Sunday’s clash against Tanzania not only looking for a decent result but also seeking to put a halt to the bad history.

In the recent engagements Uganda has faced Tanzania in women’s football, the latter has been victorious including the recent engagement last month where Tanzania eliminated Uganda 4-2 in the 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Engagements since 2016

CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup 2016 – Uganda 0-4 Tanzania

CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup 2018- Uganda 1-4 Tanzania

CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup 2019 – Tanzania 1-0 Uganda

CECAFA U17 Women’s Challenge Cup 2019 – Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, First Leg – Tanzania 2-1 Uganda

2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Return Leg – Uganda 1-2 Tanzania

As the two nations face off in the first leg of the second round of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, Uganda will be hoping for first win against their neighbours.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi is however unfazed with the history and goes into Sunday’s game at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam with optimism.

The gaffer asserts that for Uganda to stand any chance in the two legged affair, the result from Dar es Salaam will be vital.

“We are aware of the history between us and Tanzania but that doesn’t put us in a panic mode. We go into the game with hopes high and ready to fight for a positive result so that when we return home, there is a starting point,” he said before adding, “They (Tanzania have a good squad and have a number of good players but we equally have players with the same abilities. We have prepared well and the girls are focused towards this game.”

Whereas some of the Tanzanian players such as Aish Mrisho, Aisha Masaka and Julithia Singano among othets have been part of the Kilimanjaro Queens team that featured at the just concluded Union of North Africa Football (UNAF) Women’s tournament, Uganda on the other hand had a local camp playing three practice matches against Watoto Girls, Wakiso Select Team and Kampala Select team.

Musubika, Nakachwa out

Kiyingi will concerns with two of his key players ruled out due to injuries. Defender Stella Musbika is nursing a knee injury he sustained while playing for Kawempe Muslim while Kevin Nakachwa on other hand has a foot injury.

The duo did not travel to Tanzania and the coach replaced them with Grace Aluka and Moureen Nangozi.

Aluka has experience having featured for the Crested Cranes already but has looked erratic recently and no longer plays at Kawempe Muslim.

Whereas Nangozi has been part of the setup, she has failed to command a slot on the starting team and coach Kiyingi is likely to go with Zaitun Namaganda or Sumayah Komuntale as direct replacements for Nakachwa in the holding midfield role.

Nalukenge’s return is a big boost

Since playing for the Uganda U20 last month, skipper and lethal forward Juliet Nalukenge has not featured in an active game after sustaining an ankle injury.

She has however recovered in time and hopes to help the team in a bid to pick a good result on the road.

“I feel fresh now, the time I have been on the sidelines has enabled me to recover fully and re-energize. I have the confidence that we shall get a good result on Sunday,” She said as the team left on Friday.

The return leg will take place on 14th March 2020 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and the winner on aggregate will face either Cameroon or Sao Tome and Principe.

Uganda’s Probable Starting Lineup

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Grace Aluka, Bira Nadunga, Moureen Nangozi, Hadijja Nandago, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba