2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Second Round, First Leg

Tanzania 2-1 Uganda

Masaka is a famous town in central Uganda but for the Uganda U17 National team, the sound of the name comes with disappointment.

Aisha Masaka, a Tanzanian player put the Uganda U17 National team to the sword with her brace guiding the Twiga Stars to victory.

Tanzania took advantage over neighbors Uganda after securing a narrow win in the first leg of the second round of the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

This was the first loss for the Uganda U17 side since its establishment in August last year. It was also the first time they were conceding more than one goal in a game.

The game played on Sunday at the National Stadium, Dar es Saalam ended in a 2-1 win for Tanzania despite Uganda taking an early lead.

Fauzia Najjemba fired Uganda into an early lead before Aisha Masaka levelled matters midway through the first stanza. The latter once again appeared on the score sheet, getting the winner with three minutes left on the clock.

In a closely contested affair, Najjemba opened the scores as early as the 5th minute with a low drive outside the area.

The ambidextrous player was released on the left by Catherine Nagadya, dribbled and broke inside of before sending a low effort at the near post beating a fully stretched Aisha Mrsiho in goal for Tanzania.

Masaka in almost a similar manner equalized in the 28th minute with her curling effort going past goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga.

In the 85th minute, Tanzania was awarded a penalty with the referee calling for a foul on Masaka by defender Bira Nadunga.

Masaka however missed the resultant penalty, failing to find the back of the net from the spot.

With the game destined to end in a stalemate, Masaka paid for the earlier miss, scoring the winning goal in the 87th minute to give Tanzania advantage in the tie.

A miscommunication between goalkeeper Nyayenga and second half substitute Gloria Namugerwa saw Masaka’s feeble shot go in between them to find the back of the net.

The two teams will meet in the return leg on 14th March 2020 in Kampala with the winner on aggregate taking on either Cameroon or Sao Tome and Principe.

The 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s Cup will be hosted in India in November.

Uganda’s Starting Lineup

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Grace Aluka, Bira Nadunga, Catherine Nagadya, Hadijja Nandago, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi, Patricia Akiror, Gillian Akadinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Zaina Nandede, Zaitun Namaganda, Moureen Nangozi