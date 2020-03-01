AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group L):

Sunday, 29th March 2020

Match 104: Lesotho Vs Benin

*At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (Artificial turf) – 3 PM

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) referees appointing authority confirmed a set of four Ugandan FIFA Referees to handle the upcoming AFCON 2021 group L qualifier between Lesotho and Benin.

Ali Sabila Chelanget is the center referee. He will be assisted by Dick Okello (first assistant) and Isa Masembe (second assistant).

William Oloya shall be the fourth official.

Namibian Jakob Vries Johannes is the match commissioner.

Felix Onias Tangawarima will be the referee assessor.

For starters, African giants Nigeria currently leads group L with six points out of 2 games.

Nigeria beat Lesotho and Benin 4-2 and 2-1 respectively.

Benin is second with a loss and win (beat Sierra Leone 1-0) apiece (three points).

Both Lesotho and bottom placed West Africans Sierra Leone have both managed a point each from the one all stalemate played in Free Town on 13th November 2019.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will host Sierra Leone on 27th March 2020.