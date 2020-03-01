Uganda Boxing national team (The Bombers) captain Shadir Musa Bwogi saved the best performance for last, winning his bout against Ghana’s Jessie Lartey to qualify for the much treasured 2020 Olympic Games that will be hosted by Tokyo, Japan.

By far, Bwogi, a welterweight fighter (69 Kg) is the only Ugandan boxer to qualify for the Olympic games via the African qualifiers in the crop that traveled to Dakar, Senegal.

He won by an unanimous decision against Lartey in the third place play off on Saturday during the Africa Olympic Qualifiers.

Bwogi had days earlier out punched Angola’s Goma Afonso.

He joins rower Grace Kathleen Noble and a host of athletes led by the World and Olympic 10,000 metre champion Joshua Cheptegei.

Bwogi has since lured applauds from the boxing family, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the entire Ugandan sports fraternity and the minister of state for sports, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua.

“Congratulations to Bombers Uganda boxing team captain Musa Shadir who has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Thank you for leading from the frontline” Obua remarked.

The UOC’s message was equally ecstatic; “Bombers Captain Shadir Bwogi Musa qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after seeing off Lartey from Ghana to clinch a Bronze medal”.

Back in the days, Sadat Tebazalwa represented Uganda in the welterweight (69Kg) at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens, Greece.

Four years later, Ronald Serugo played at the 2008 games hosted by Beijing, China.

Meanwhile, there were tears when Catherine Nanziri lost to Kenya’s Christine Ongere on points in the women fly weight play off.

All Africa games silver medalist, Isaac Masembe lost on split decision to Ghana’s Samuel Takyi in the men’s Featherweight play off.

On Friday, Ssemujju Kavuma was beaten by Seyi Ntsengue Dieudonne in the middleweight category.

For starters, the summer Olympic games will kick off on Friday, 24th July and will climax by Sunday, 9th August 2020.

206 countries (including Uganda) will take part in these games that will be hosted in the Japanese city of Tokyo.

Organizers are however at cross roads over the looming danger of the deadly Corona virus.