Uganda Rugby Premiership Result

Warriors 22-20 Buffaloes

A late surge by Warriors was all that mattered as they narrowly dispatched Buffaloes in a very close encounter at Legends Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Warriors heavily relied on Richard Kinyai’s kicking prowess coupled with Gabriel and Erasmus Aredo’s industrious shows to upstage Buffaloes.

Kinyai scored three penalties in the first half before slotting in more two plus a conversion in the second half to crown the famous win.

Buffaloes chased the game in a couple of moments with Wilfred Seguya also splitting the uprights four times but his efforts needed topping up to secure the win.

Alvin Lutwama had an impressive outing – with two tries, both in the second half. He cut the deficit for Buffaloes to two points at 12-03.

He then replicated his performance, this time with an adorable try. Alvin handed Buffaloes a 15-20 lead – having been the last man on a very swift passing chain.

Ivan Ntungire saved the day for Warriors when he notched the final try of the game after intense action in Buffaloes 22′.