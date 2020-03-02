Tuesday March 03, 2020

The Mighty Arena, Jinja 4.30pm

Busoga United coach Abbey Kikomeko has warned his team to be vigilant when they host Kyetume in a Jinja derby of sorts at The Mighty Arena.

The two teams face off on Tuesday in their last league game before a two months break to allow the Uganda Cranes prepare for the Chan 2020 finals.

Kyetume have scored eleven goals in their previous four games including four and three against Mbarara City and Onduparaka respectively.

“They have experienced players in attack and so we must be vigilant in defence,” said Kikomeko. “A look at their recent games, they score high with Ssentongo and Feni all lethal,” he added.

“Nevertheless, am optimistic the defence will do a good job on the day and it will be us with the goals at the other end.

The hosts lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture with Noel Nasasira and Jonathan Mugabi scoring for Kyetume while Dan Ssewava scored for Kikomeko’s side.

The hosts will miss the services of suspended George Kasonko in midfield but are blessed with the return of defender Douglas Muganga.

Busoga United will leapfrog URA into fourth with a win while Kyetume 9th on the log will displace 8th placed Onduparaka who are not in action on the day.