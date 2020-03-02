

With four months remaining to the much anticipated World rally return to Africa, crews are beginning to show their interest to take on the event.

The Safari rally Kenya will host the eighth round of the 2020 World rally championship series on 16-19 July; returning to the world series for the first time since 2002.

Besides the world rally championship drivers, a number of international crews are planning on the Kenyan experience.

Japan’s Osamu Fukunaga is the latest driver to consider participation in the Safari rally.

“We initially considered to do the Asian championhip, but the schedule was tight between China events and home events in Japan. So I decided to enter Kenya,” said Fukunaga in an interview with Rally plus; a Japanese rally website.

Courtesy Photo Osamu Fukunaga(courtesy photo)

The 50-year old will feature with a Skoda Fabia R5.

“I want to do my best so that I can represent Japanese privateer from 2021 onwards. I would like to participate in several WRC races where Japanese privateer teams are likely to be active in WRC3 and other countries,” he added.

The Safari rally is expected to attract a massive entry.