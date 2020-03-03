Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has called up Police Football Club defender Henry Katongole to the provisional squad preparing for CHAN Cameroon 2020.

The lanky central defender joined the rest of the players on Monday evening at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi and was part of the Tuesday morning session at GEMS Cambridge International School in Butabika.

Katongole comes into the fray as back up for the recovering KCCA defender John Revita who has a troublesome knee.

To McKinstry, Katongole has been on the list of players who was being monitored during the Uganda Premier League games.

“Despite our communication prior to the camp to all the clubs, the information we got on certain players wasn’t clear as we would have liked it. We are still assessing some players like John Revita who has a problem with his knee and for precaution measures we bring in a Center back and who was one of the players in our discussion when we were selecting the initial training squad and deserved to come in. We haven’t ruled out Revita because we are still monitoring his progress. We are confident that Henry will compete that he will compete for a place in CHAN” Said McKinstry.

During the Tuesday training session; players from KCCA, Proline and Kyetume were not part of their involvement in match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League (Proline held KCCA to a goal-less draw).

Day three of training will return on Wednesday at GEMS Cambridge International School.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes will be engaged in a Pre CHAN three nations tournament in Kampala from 17th – 21st March involving Zambia and Mali.