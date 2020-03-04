Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Wednesday, 4th March 2020):

BUL Vs Onduparaka – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

Match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League continues on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with two more matches.

Jinja based club BUL hosts Arua’s Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru and Bright Stars will be home to Mbarara City at Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

This follows KCCA’s goal-less draw with Proline in the Lugogo all affair and Busoga United’s 1-0 win against Kyetume in a contest of two clubs that host their home matches at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

The contest at Njeru will be one game that BUL, will use to prove a point or two given their alarming performances in recent times.

One victory (2-1 against SC Villa) and draw (goal-less with Wakiso Giants) apiece, BUL has lost virtually 7 matches in the second round.

With the recent 2-1 home win against giants Sports Club Villa, BUL would wish to build onto this result.

The head coach Arthur Kyesimira is well aware of the task in thy midst, to post a positive result as the league heads to the recess for the CHAN 2020 break.

Since the second round kicked off, BUL has lost on a number of fronts to Bright Stars (1-0), URA (3-1), Maroons (2-0), Busoga United (2-1), Vipers (3-2), Proline (3-1), Mbarara City (1-0) with that 2-1 win against SC Villa and the goal-less home stalemate with Wakiso Giants.

The players, like the new technical team that replaced Peter Onen and company are all aware of the bad spell of form and dilemma that the club has been subjected to.

Against visiting Onduparaka, it is one match that they will need a spirited display.

Former Onduparaka players as Denis Okot Oola, Vitalis Tabu will face their previous pay masters with a clear cut objective to prove that they have settled in well at their new club.

Richard Wandyaka, on form Joseph Ssemujju, Robert Mukongotya, goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi are some of the BUL players expected to raise to the occasion on the day.

Team Onduparaka will continue to improve their away form, the recent outing being that bitter 1-0 loss to Sports Club Villa at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Catarpillars who are led by Morris Adiga and Simeon Masaba on the technical bench have key players as goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, Rashid Okocha, Julius Malingumu, Jamal Malish, Amis Muwonge, Rajab Kakooza, youngster Ezra Bidda and others to dwell upon.

Onduparaka is currently 8th with 31 points on the 16 team log and BUL is 6th with 33 points.

The match will be handled by Deogratious Opio as center referee.

Opio will be assisted by Hakim Mulindwa (first assistant) and Jane Mutonyi (second assistant) with Julius Kasibante as the fourth official as Abdallah Kayiwa will be the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Deogratious Opio

First Assistant Referee: Hakim Mulindwa

Second Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Julius Kasibante