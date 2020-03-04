Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) has finalised a list of eight youngsters who will represent the country at the East African Region Hopes and Cadets Championships.

The week-long event will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 11th-18th March 2020.

Robert Ssekitooleko, the UTTA Board Member in charge of Schools, who is expected to lead the Ugandan delegation to Ethiopia is confident the team has whatever it takes to deliver at the championships.

“I am confident we have a good team that competed in a number of trials before they reached this stage. I am quite sure they will stage a good competition and eventually win,” he says.

The list of players comprises of four representatives for each age group with two boys and as many girls.

The Hopes Group caters for minors between the age of 8 and 12 years while the Cadet Group is the age between 13 and 15 years.

Full list of qualified players

Boys (Hopes)

Balyawunya Enock Magaya Joshua

Girls (Hopes)

Nakawala Jemimah Nangozi Parvin

Boys (Cadets)

Lubango Ismail Napokoli Phillip

Girls (Cadets)