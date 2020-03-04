Ponsiano Lwakataka confessed that this weekend’s Jinja Rally will bring an end to his unfinished business from the season-opening event in Mbarara last month.

Lwakataka was on the edge of victory in Mbarara following a cross fight with Rajiv Ruparelia but a broken suspension ended his imperious performance, and with it, a loss of points.

“What happened in Mbarara was so unfortunate to us. We had almost caught up on our rival before we retired.

“It was an interesting fight with Rajiv. We kept sharing stages till we all dropped out. I was not ready to make it easy for him,” he told Kawowo Sports.

But it will be a renewed rivalry in Jinja this weekend.

“I still have unfinished business with Rajiv. Our competition was not solved in Mbarara since we both dropped in the final stages.

“Jinja will bring an end to what started in Mbarara. It was an exciting battle and I hope it will be the same in Jinja,” he asserted.

Maximum points will be Lwakataka’s target as well in Jinja.

“I need maximum points to open up my fight for the title. I still have a dream to win a third title and this could be the year.

“My sponsors Mafumafu Rally Team, SMK tyres, Saka water and Rosefoam have equipped me well for the event. Now it’s my turn to do the job.

“I would like to urge the organisers to take safety as a serious issue. We don’t wish to go through what happened to us in Mbarara,” he added.

Lwakataka will have Paul Musaazi calling the noted in the Subaru Impreza N12.