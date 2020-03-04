Johnathan McKinstry has portioned blame on clubs for summoning injured players on the 34-man provisional squad preparing for Chan 2020.

The coach has come under attack for including Charles Lukwago, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa and Viane Ssekajugo on the team despite not featuring for their clubs in recent games due to injuries.

“Despite our communication prior to the camp to all the clubs, the information we got on certain players wasn’t clear as we would have liked it,” said McKinstry after day two training.

KCCA Coach Mike Mutebi prior to the game against Proline declared John Revita out for the rest of the season and thus can’t be fit in time for the Chan finals in Cameroon.

“We are still assessing some players like John Revita who has a problem with his knee,” he continued revealing Henry Katongole, the Police defender has only been summoned as a precaution.

“And for precaution measures we bring in a Center back (Katongole) and who was one of the players in our discussion when we were selecting the initial training squad and deserved to come in.

We have not ruled out Revita because we are still monitoring his progress. We are confident that Henry will compete that he will compete for a place in CHAN.” McKinstry on Revita

Will they injured players be fit for Cameroon?

John Revita – With his club manager confirming the defender will be out for the rest of the season, it will be a miracle for him to be fit in a month to feature in Cameroon.

Halid Lwaliwa – The team captain has only featured in two games for his club since the start of the second round. He was forcefully substituted in the game against Proline on January 14. He only returned on February 18 against KCCA and has since been missed the consequent games for his club.

Charles Lukwago – The goalkeeper reportedly suffered a simple fracture on his arm in the 1-1 draw with KCCA and the club confirmed later that he would be out for three months an implication he can’t be available in a month’s time.

Viane Ssekajugo – The forward was at the centre of a bad tackle by Maroons goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo on February 18. He missed the 1-1 draw against Kyetume in the same week, returned against Busoga United on February 25 but only lasted 16 minutes before injury forced him off