Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Thursday, 25th March 2020):

Maroons Vs Express – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4:00 PM)

Match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League continues with a single game on the menu.

Maroons take on Express in a duel that either side would wish to come top and ensure safety from the looming relegation monster.

On 28 points, Express is not yet safe from the relegation confines as they sit 12th on the 16 team log.

The Red Eagles are only four points better than Maroons who are 13th on the table standings.

This contest therefore is envisaged as the battle for the fittest.

The game comes in the wake of the recent Uganda Cup round of 32 encounter between the two clubs which ended 3 all in normal time before Maroons won via a tense penalty shoot out.

Key Talking points:

Maroons head coach Douglas Bamweyana is under close scrutiny since he has not tasted victory as many games and will be facing his former pay masters at Express.

Bamweyana is a believer and a preacher of attractive patient football.

He will be boosted by the return from suspension of goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who was red carded in the game against Wakiso Giants away at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium for a deliberate foul onto Viane Ssekajugo.

Emmanuel Akol who conceded five goals against Vipers will however maintain his slot in between the goal posts.

Against Express, there is need for an urgent overhaul and change in heart which will be exhibited in their character.

Players as Steven Mukwala (league’s current top scorer with 13 goals), Fred Amaku, Solomon Walusimbi, Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya, goalkeepers Emmanuel Akol or Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Ceaser Olega, Ibrahim Tusubira, Maxwell Okello, Slyvester Okello, Davis Mayanja among others will be expected to produce their A game if Maroons is to pick decent results before their passionate home fans.

If declared fit for the match, David Ndihabwe will face his former club alongside the left footed midfielder Mayanja.

Their immediate past game was that embarrassing 5-0 loss to table leaders Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa, at the helm of Express will be out to avoid a second successive loss following the home slip (2-1 loss to URA) last week.

Any of the goalkeepers Mathias Muwanga or Peter Kyamera, skipper Disan Galiwango, Eric Kenzo Kambale, Frank “Machette” Kalanda, Baker Lukooya, Frank Ssenyondo among others will lead the surge for Express.

The game will be handled by George Olemu as center referee. He will assisted by Ronald Katenya (first assistant) and Musa Balikoowa (second assistant).

Anna Akoyi is the fourth official as Hajji Abdul Ssekabira Lukooya (also a FUFA Executive committee member) will be the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Center Referee: George Olemu

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Musa Balikoowa

Fourth official: Anna Akoyi

Referee Assessor: Hajji Abdul Ssekabira Lukooya