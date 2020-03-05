Coming off a very disappointing 2019 was yet another bad start to the new year and new season for Godfrey Nsereko.

Last month in Mbarara, the two-wheel category driver missed out on points following a mechanical issues that led to his retirement.

But Nsereko now believes he has what it takes to make a rebound from the mishaps.

“I am actually ready for any race. After the mishap in Mbarara, we are more energised to contest for the 2WD championship.

“The technical issues and other things that saw us register several DNFs in 2019 have been worked on. The RunX is more than ready for 2020,” he asserted.

Courtesy Photo Godfrey Nsereko and Raymond Munyigwa

With co-driver Raymond Munyigwa, Nsereko must settle for a top finish to ressurect his chances for the 2WD title.

“The team has formed a formidable partnership to challenge for silverware in 2020. There are still 120 points to fight for in the remaining events.

“But Jinja rally is very crucial because we have to keep up with the park at the front. So maximum points will be priority,” he asserted.

Nsereko will face competition from counterparts including reigning class champion Samuel Watendwa, Jackson Serwanga, Ibrahim Lubega among others.

Another non-finish for Nsereko would blur any intentions to claim a maiden 2WD title.