Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open 2020:

Day 1: Friday, 6 th March

Friday, 6 March Day 2 & Climax: Saturday, 7th March

*At Entebbe Golf Club

At least 50 lady golfers teed off for the 2020 Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf open at the par 71 lake side Entebbe club on Friday.

Lady golfers clad in beautiful colorful attires were officially seen off the opening tee-box by the Entebbe club house professional, Dickson Lagoro.

Unlike the previous days where rain reigned over Entebbe and the surrounding areas, it has been a sunny Friday with most parts of the dog-legged course dry.

As early as 7 AM, the golfers were seen in limbering sessions at the club driving range and putting greens to harness the skills and attain the swing mood moments before tee-off.

Entebbe ladies captain Rita Akot Apell in an interview with Kawowo Sports shared the key objective of this championship, among others.

“The Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open is one way of celebrating the International women day that will take place on 8th March 2020 across the world. As women, this is one way of joining the rest of the world to celebrate this day. I am humbled for the massive turn up on day one and we shall be having the subsidiary join in on day two.” Apell remarked.

These 50 female golfers will vey for the coveted prize over two rounds in 36 holes.

After day one, the golfers will then be seeded prior to the final round to determine the final round pressure group.

Meanwhile, the subsidiary golfers (men inclusive) will join the fray on Saturday morning.

A colourful awards ceremony is planned on Saturday night with the top performers rewarded with different trophies and rewards before merry making will crown the evening.

Nakalembe has won this championship for five consecutive years.

