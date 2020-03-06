Saturday, March 7, 2020:

Rhinos v Jinja Hippos at Legends Rugby Grounds (2:30 p.m)

Without a shred of doubt this season, Jinja Hippos have cemented their place in the mid-table of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League. Currently in 7th place with 19 points from 4 wins, the Hippos are comfortably above the relegation zone, but miles away from title contention.

Hippos have however not been consistent in their recent form, alternating wins & losses which has impeded their momentum quite significantly. Hippos’ last match was an unsurprisingly a disappointing 45-08 loss at home against leaders Heathens which saw them switch places with Warriors, who had won their match against Buffaloes, into 7th place.

Their next match is an early kick-off against Rhinos at Legends. Hippos won the first round tie 33-12 on matchday 7 with a bonus point and will look to complete the season double over the struggling outfit.

This presents an opportunity for Jinja Hippos to take their place back from Warriors who are just 2 points ahead of them.

In contrast, Rhinos seem to finally be finding their footing this season. From showcasing an impressive performance against Kobs in which they denied the Uganda Cup champions the precious bonus point to collecting a losing bonus point on the road to Entebbe last weekend against Mongers.

The bonus point earned lifted them from the bottom of the log to second-last, tied on total points and bonus points with Impis but with a superior points difference.

Rhinos thus need to continue with this rising momentum if they are to make some progress as regards their battle with relegation.