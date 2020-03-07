City Oilers’ James Okello and JKL Lady Dolphins’ Hope Akello were the biggest winners at the 2019 Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) Awards held on Friday night at Kabira Country Club.

The aforementioned pair was named the best in last year’s National Basketball League (NBL) campaign with Okello and Akello scooping the Playoffs Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in the male and female category respectively.

Okello was instrumental as City Oilers clinched an unprecedented 7th successive league title defeating UCU Canons in the final.

To win the accolade, Okello who also won it last year beat teammates Landry Ndikumana and Tonny Drileba. He was also the top rebounder in the league.

Okello praised his teammates and stated, winning last year’s championship was down to team work.

“I thank God for this award. Definitely it did not come easy and I think everyone on the team deserved because we worked as a team.” He said.

Akello on the other hand, also edgd teammates Flavia Oketcho and Rita Immanishimwe to emerge the playoffs MVP.

“It’s a big achievement for me and this has been due to hard work. At JKL, we have big ambitions especially on the continent and we hope to win more and more.”

Syrus Kiviiri who was at Betway Power last season was named the regular season MVP in the Men’s league. He recently joined new comers Nam Blazers.

In the Ladies’ category Brenda Ekone who recently joined champions JKL Lady Dolphins from Nkumba Lady Marines was named the regular season MVP.

Ekone also took home the top scorer’s gong in the women’s division.

For the men’s side, the accolade went to City Oilers’ Landry Ndikumana.

Full List of Winners

Manager of the year

Grace Kwizera – City Oilers

Ambassador of the year

3X3 basketball team (Ladies)

Coach of the year

Mandy Juruni

Most Improved Team (Men & Women)

Nabisunsa Girls (Women)

Most Disciplined Team (Men &Women)

Watoto Men & Watoto Ladies

Outstanding Performance

City Oilers

Lifetime Achievement Award

Peninnah Kabenge

MVP Regular Season

National Basketball League

Men – Syrus Kiviiri (Betway Power)

Women – Brenda Ekone (Nkumba Lady Marines)

Division 1

Men – Sydney Chasimba

Women – Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa)

Division 2

Men – Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers)

MVP Playoffs

National Basketball League

Men – James Okello (City Oil)

Women – Hope Akello (JKL)

Division 1

Men – Felix Mukunzi (UPDF)

Women – Annet Namwenge (Magic Stormers)

Division 2

Men – Garang Kur (Kampala Rockets)

Top Scorers

National Basketball League

Men – Landry Ndikumana (City Oilers) -505 points

Women – Brenda Ekone (Nkumba Lady Marines) – 442 points

Division 1

Men – Felix Mukunzi (UPDF) – 320 points

Women – Brenda Alyano (Miracle Eaglets)- 283points

Division 2

Men – Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers) -156 points

Best Rebounder

National Basketball League

Men – James Okello (City Oil) – 337

Women – Hope Akello (JKL Lady Dolphins) -302

Division 1

Men – Emmanuel Makuei (Nam Blazers) -219

Women – Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa) -329

Division 2

Men – Peter Obleng (Entebbe Archers) – 145

Champions

National Basketball League

Men

Champions – City Oilers

1st Runner Up- UCU Canons

2nd Runner Up – Warriors

Women

Champions – JKL Lady Dolphins

1st Runner Up – UCU Lady Canons

2nd Runner Up – KIU Rangers

Division 1

Men

Champions – UPDF Tomahawks

1st Runner Up – Nam Blazers

2nd Runner Up – Nkumba Marines

Division 1

Women

Champions – Magic Stormers

1st Runner Up – Nabisunsa Girls

2nd Runner Up – Javon Lady Phenoms

Division 2

Men