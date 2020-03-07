City Oilers’ James Okello and JKL Lady Dolphins’ Hope Akello were the biggest winners at the 2019 Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) Awards held on Friday night at Kabira Country Club.

The aforementioned pair was named the best in last year’s National Basketball League (NBL) campaign with Okello and Akello scooping the Playoffs Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in the male and female category respectively.

Okello was instrumental as City Oilers clinched an unprecedented 7th successive league title defeating UCU Canons in the final.

To win the accolade, Okello who also won it last year beat teammates Landry Ndikumana and Tonny Drileba. He was also the top rebounder in the league.

Okello praised his teammates and stated, winning last year’s championship was down to team work.

“I thank God for this award. Definitely it did not come easy and I think everyone on the team deserved because we worked as a team.” He said.

Akello on the other hand, also edgd teammates Flavia Oketcho and Rita Immanishimwe to emerge the playoffs MVP.

“It’s a big achievement for me and this has been due to hard work. At JKL, we have big ambitions especially on the continent and we hope to win more and more.”

Syrus Kiviiri who was at Betway Power last season was named the regular season MVP in the Men’s league. He recently joined new comers Nam Blazers.

In the Ladies’ category Brenda Ekone who recently joined champions JKL Lady Dolphins from Nkumba Lady Marines was named the regular season MVP.

Ekone also took home the top scorer’s gong in the women’s division.

For the men’s side, the accolade went to City Oilers’ Landry Ndikumana.

Full List of Winners

Manager of the year

  • Grace Kwizera – City Oilers

Ambassador of the year

  • 3X3 basketball team (Ladies)

 Coach of the year

  • Mandy Juruni

Most Improved Team (Men & Women)

  • Nabisunsa Girls (Women)

 Most Disciplined Team (Men &Women)

  • Watoto Men & Watoto Ladies

 Outstanding Performance

  • City Oilers

 Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Peninnah Kabenge

 MVP Regular Season

 National Basketball League

  • Men – Syrus Kiviiri (Betway Power)
  • Women – Brenda Ekone (Nkumba Lady Marines)

Division 1

  • Men – Sydney Chasimba
  • Women – Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa)

Division 2 

  • Men – Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers)

 MVP Playoffs

 National Basketball League

  • Men – James Okello (City Oil)
  • Women – Hope Akello (JKL)

Division 1

  • Men – Felix Mukunzi (UPDF)
  • Women – Annet Namwenge (Magic Stormers)

Division 2

  • Men – Garang Kur (Kampala Rockets)

Top Scorers

National Basketball League

  • Men – Landry Ndikumana (City Oilers) -505 points
  • Women – Brenda Ekone (Nkumba Lady Marines) – 442 points

Division 1 

  • Men – Felix Mukunzi (UPDF) – 320 points
  • Women – Brenda Alyano (Miracle Eaglets)- 283points

 Division 2 

  • Men – Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers) -156 points

 Best Rebounder

National Basketball League

  • Men – James Okello (City Oil) – 337
  • Women – Hope Akello (JKL Lady Dolphins) -302

 Division 1

  • Men – Emmanuel Makuei (Nam Blazers) -219
  • Women – Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa) -329

 Division 2

  • Men – Peter Obleng (Entebbe Archers) – 145

Champions

National Basketball League

Men

  • Champions – City Oilers
  • 1st Runner Up- UCU Canons
  • 2nd Runner Up – Warriors

Women

  • Champions – JKL Lady Dolphins
  • 1st Runner Up – UCU Lady Canons
  • 2nd Runner Up – KIU Rangers

 Division 1

Men

  • Champions – UPDF Tomahawks
  • 1st Runner Up – Nam Blazers
  • 2nd Runner Up – Nkumba Marines

 Division 1

Women

  • Champions – Magic Stormers 
  • 1st Runner Up – Nabisunsa Girls
  • 2nd Runner Up – Javon Lady Phenoms

 Division 2

 Men

  • Champions – Kampala Rockets
  • 1st Runner Up – Entebbe Archers
  • 2nd Runner Up – Renor-Duhaga

