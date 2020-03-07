City Oilers’ James Okello and JKL Lady Dolphins’ Hope Akello were the biggest winners at the 2019 Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) Awards held on Friday night at Kabira Country Club.
The aforementioned pair was named the best in last year’s National Basketball League (NBL) campaign with Okello and Akello scooping the Playoffs Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in the male and female category respectively.
Okello was instrumental as City Oilers clinched an unprecedented 7th successive league title defeating UCU Canons in the final.
To win the accolade, Okello who also won it last year beat teammates Landry Ndikumana and Tonny Drileba. He was also the top rebounder in the league.
Okello praised his teammates and stated, winning last year’s championship was down to team work.
“I thank God for this award. Definitely it did not come easy and I think everyone on the team deserved because we worked as a team.” He said.
Akello on the other hand, also edgd teammates Flavia Oketcho and Rita Immanishimwe to emerge the playoffs MVP.
“It’s a big achievement for me and this has been due to hard work. At JKL, we have big ambitions especially on the continent and we hope to win more and more.”
Syrus Kiviiri who was at Betway Power last season was named the regular season MVP in the Men’s league. He recently joined new comers Nam Blazers.
In the Ladies’ category Brenda Ekone who recently joined champions JKL Lady Dolphins from Nkumba Lady Marines was named the regular season MVP.
Ekone also took home the top scorer’s gong in the women’s division.
For the men’s side, the accolade went to City Oilers’ Landry Ndikumana.
Full List of Winners
Manager of the year
- Grace Kwizera – City Oilers
Ambassador of the year
- 3X3 basketball team (Ladies)
Coach of the year
- Mandy Juruni
Most Improved Team (Men & Women)
- Nabisunsa Girls (Women)
Most Disciplined Team (Men &Women)
- Watoto Men & Watoto Ladies
Outstanding Performance
- City Oilers
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Peninnah Kabenge
MVP Regular Season
National Basketball League
- Men – Syrus Kiviiri (Betway Power)
- Women – Brenda Ekone (Nkumba Lady Marines)
Division 1
- Men – Sydney Chasimba
- Women – Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa)
Division 2
- Men – Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers)
MVP Playoffs
National Basketball League
- Men – James Okello (City Oil)
- Women – Hope Akello (JKL)
Division 1
- Men – Felix Mukunzi (UPDF)
- Women – Annet Namwenge (Magic Stormers)
Division 2
- Men – Garang Kur (Kampala Rockets)
Top Scorers
National Basketball League
- Men – Landry Ndikumana (City Oilers) -505 points
- Women – Brenda Ekone (Nkumba Lady Marines) – 442 points
Division 1
- Men – Felix Mukunzi (UPDF) – 320 points
- Women – Brenda Alyano (Miracle Eaglets)- 283points
Division 2
- Men – Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers) -156 points
Best Rebounder
National Basketball League
- Men – James Okello (City Oil) – 337
- Women – Hope Akello (JKL Lady Dolphins) -302
Division 1
- Men – Emmanuel Makuei (Nam Blazers) -219
- Women – Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa) -329
Division 2
- Men – Peter Obleng (Entebbe Archers) – 145
Champions
National Basketball League
Men
- Champions – City Oilers
- 1st Runner Up- UCU Canons
- 2nd Runner Up – Warriors
Women
- Champions – JKL Lady Dolphins
- 1st Runner Up – UCU Lady Canons
- 2nd Runner Up – KIU Rangers
Division 1
Men
- Champions – UPDF Tomahawks
- 1st Runner Up – Nam Blazers
- 2nd Runner Up – Nkumba Marines
Division 1
Women
- Champions – Magic Stormers
- 1st Runner Up – Nabisunsa Girls
- 2nd Runner Up – Javon Lady Phenoms
Division 2
Men
- Champions – Kampala Rockets
- 1st Runner Up – Entebbe Archers
- 2nd Runner Up – Renor-Duhaga