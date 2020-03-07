Tooro United 0-1 SC Villa

Faisal Muwawu scored the winner as visiting SC Villa beat hosts Tooro United 1-0 at St. Paul Seminary Grounds in Fort Portal.

The win leaves SC Villa third on the table but increase their points tally to 46; four and eight behind second placed and first placed KCCA and Vipers respectively.

The Jogoos started well and dominated play but there was not much created save for Ambrose Kirya attempt which was denied by the cross bar.

But the breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Muwawu capitalised on poor goalkeeping from Michael Nantamu to stab home after he failed to handle David Owori low cross.

Muwawu couldn’t continue after the break with Benson Muhindo replacing him as the Jogoos held on for all points.

Tooro United’s introduction of John Byamukama, Faisal Ssekyanzi and Isa Mubiru offered them with attacking options but they could get any point and stay at the base of the log with 22 points after 25 games.

SC Villa’s next game will come at home against rivals KCCA on May 5 while Tooro United will visit Mbarara City at Kakyeeka.