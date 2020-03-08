Black Pirates 39-09 Mongers

Scrums and mauls are Mongers’ area of domination but it would be difficult to believe if you watched them play for the first time on Saturday against Black Pirates at King’s Park in Bweyogerere.

Missing veteran loose forward Andrew Olweny and flanker Joachim Kisano, Mongers’ pack could not hold Pirates pack that had Alema Ruhweza, Sunday Jaguar and Edgar Pajob up top and Alex Aturinda at the back.

The Sea Robbers put the forwards in action early and it took under ten minutes for the hosts to get on the board. After several phases in Mongers 22, Pirates recycled the ball quickly to the open wing with Timothy Odong at the end of the move. Stephen Alul added the extras with the boot.

Mongers went into the hunt and barely four minutes after the restart, Pirates were caught offside near the 22 and Mongers cut the deficit to four points when Simon Wakabi put away the penalty.

While the lineouts were affected by the strong wind at the ground, Pirates were dominant in open play and forced the visitors to commit multiple infringements. Alul slotted through two penalties but Adrian Wasswa cut the deficit to seven points with five minutes to half time.

However, Mongers’ wheels fell off in the final four minutes of the half as they conceded two tries courtesy of Joshua Engwau and Pajob, both converted by Alul for a comfortable 27-06 lead at the break.

Wasswa kicked through the first points of the second half but Pirates remained aggressive and dominant in the game despite making several changes during the half.

Willam Nkore marked his return to the team after the Challenger Series expedition with a try when he sold a dummy to Mongers’ backline before running through to score for the bonus-point. Conrad Wanyama converted.

Frank Kidega broke the line and capped Pirates victorious evening with a great solo try barely three minutes on the clock after running through nearly fifty yards.

The win for Pirates means they stamp their place on the table, having opened up an eight-point lead over fourth-placed Mongers.