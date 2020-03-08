Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership

Buffaloes 15-10 Impis

Wilfred Seguya scored two tries as Buffaloes upstaged Impis in a thriller of sorts in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

The star spurred his colleagues in the first and second half to topple hard-fighting Impis.

Pride Onyango notched the first try in the second minute of the match before Seguya doubled the lead with another try after 12 minutes.

Even though Impis’ Weraga Keith reduced the points gap in the 19th minute, moments before half time with a good penalty, Seguya further extinguished their hope.

Seguya again touched beyond the white-chalk unfortunately missing the conversion. The Impis bench surely looked frustrated and Donald Oketayot also missed a penalty that could have compounded their misery.

Impis’ Ivan Otai who clearly had a very good display for the Makerere-based side scored their only try late on when he launched a scintillating run – beating several backs for the try line.

He comfortably split the posts thereafter for the conversion but the points were just a try short to level the match.

Even though Impis huffed and puffed, their efforts were just a little too late to force a different result.